Today’s Headlines

- JSK and Lou Riccio: Pass the Speed Cam Bill Because We Can’t “Sign and Signal Our Way to Safety” (NYT)
- Only Thing Standing in the Way of Speed Cam Extension Is a Couple of Senate Republicans (Advance)
- EDC Freight Plan: $100M to Shift Truck Trips to Barge, Rail, and Air (Crain’s)
- Four Years After Daniel Pantaleo Killed Eric Garner, NYPD Moves to Discipline Him (News, Post, Politico)
- Lexington Line Crowding Down Big as Riders Switch to 2nd Ave Subway (News)
- MTA Had to Fix Word-Down Flanges on Half the 7 Train Fleet to Prevent Derailments (News)
- Russianoff: What’s Holding the MTA Back From Reforming Access-a-Ride? (News)
- Chin Intros Resolution Calling for Two-Way Toll on the Verrazano (Broadsheet)
- Bklyner Surveys the Situation With Dockless Bike-Share and Citi Bike’s Lack of Expansion
- The Wait for Their Plaza Is Finally Over for Myrtle Avenue Merchants (Bklyn Paper)