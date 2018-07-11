Today’s Headlines
- De Blasio and Byford Tussle Over Transit Funding (News, Politico, AMNY, NYT, NY1, Post)
- Lame Bus Priority on Williamsburg Bridge Shaping Up as Weakest Link in L Train Shutdown Plan (Voice)
- One Year After Cuomo Declared a Subway Emergency, What Difference Did It Make? (Curbed)
- Strong Words From the Mayor on Commercial Carting Reform (NY1)
- Errol Louis: City Hall Has to Stick to Its Guns and Clean Up Rotten Trash Carting Industry (News)
- Cabbies Rally for Uber Cap and Compensation Pegged to Standard Meter Rates (News)
- Fight Escalates to Murder-By-Van Outside Staten Island Courthouse (NYT, Post)
- New Traffic Light on Skillman Ave Won’t Do Nearly as Much for Safety as a Protected Bike Lane (QNS)
- More on the Transit Platform Advocates Rolled Out for State Election Season (AMNY)
- Chaim Deutsch Should Be a Bus Lane Booster (Bklyner)
