This Week: Closing the Second Avenue Bike Lane Gap

The main event this week is coming up soon: Tonight, DOT will present its plan for a bike lane where Second Avenue crosses the foot of the Queensboro Bridge to Manhattan Community Board 8.

The redesign of Second Avenue between 68th Street and 59th Street would close one of the two big gaps in the only on-street southbound bike lane on the East Side of Manhattan. But during rush hour, DOT’s plan would provide no physical protection.

Come to the CB 8 meeting tonight, support safer conditions for this critical link in the bike network, and speak up for 24/7 protection on the Second Avenue bike lane.

  • Monday: Join TransitCenter for a panel discussion of the new report recommending a pay standard for Uber drivers, featuring TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi. RSVP required. 1 Whitehall Street, 17th floor, Manhattan. 6:00 p.m.
  • Also Monday: Support a safe Second Avenue bike lane approaching the Queensboro Bridge at the Manhattan CB 8 transportation committee. Hunter College – Room 615, West Building, 121 East 67th Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.
  • Tuesday: Bike lanes for Third Street and Fourth Street are on the agenda of the Manhattan CB 3 transportation committee. University Settlement, Speyer Hall – 184 Eldridge Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.

  • BrandonWC

    Tonight’s CB8 presentation will also include two pairs of crosstown bike routes (unprotected lanes/sharrows) on 65th/66th St and 84th/85th St. Last time around DOT pared down its plan for crosstown routes due to NIMBYs (including Woody Allen) freaking out. Unsurprisingly, the crosstown lanes that were added on 70th/71st and 77th/78th St have been a total non-event so maybe this time around there won’t be such a fuss, but if you bike on the UES, you might want to turn out tonight in support.

  • Jeff

    I feel like they’re a non-event for cyclists, too. I cross the Upper East Side all the time (to get from the 59th St Bridge to Central Park and/or further uptown into Central Harlem and the like) and they don’t seem to connect to anything useful. They seemed to have been placed in such a way to hurt NIMBY’s feelings the least, rather than to serve any particular transportation need.

  • ItsEasyBeingGreen

    They’re useful for wayfinding (you know a street with one will go all the way across) but not much else. In some cases they’re worse than adjacent streets for actually cycling imo (ie 24th and 25th, which have no bike lanes, are way better for cycling than 20th and 21st, which have bike lanes… on some blocks).

