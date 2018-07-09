This Week: Closing the Second Avenue Bike Lane Gap

The main event this week is coming up soon: Tonight, DOT will present its plan for a bike lane where Second Avenue crosses the foot of the Queensboro Bridge to Manhattan Community Board 8.

The redesign of Second Avenue between 68th Street and 59th Street would close one of the two big gaps in the only on-street southbound bike lane on the East Side of Manhattan. But during rush hour, DOT’s plan would provide no physical protection.

Come to the CB 8 meeting tonight, support safer conditions for this critical link in the bike network, and speak up for 24/7 protection on the Second Avenue bike lane.

Monday: Join TransitCenter for a panel discussion of the new report recommending a pay standard for Uber drivers, featuring TLC Commissioner Meera Joshi. RSVP required. 1 Whitehall Street, 17th floor, Manhattan. 6:00 p.m.

Also Monday: Support a safe Second Avenue bike lane approaching the Queensboro Bridge at the Manhattan CB 8 transportation committee. Hunter College – Room 615, West Building, 121 East 67th Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday: Bike lanes for Third Street and Fourth Street are on the agenda of the Manhattan CB 3 transportation committee. University Settlement, Speyer Hall – 184 Eldridge Street, Manhattan. 6:30 p.m.

