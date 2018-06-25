This Week: Corey Johnson’s L Train Shutdown Hearing, Hunts Point Takes on State DOT, Divining the Prospects for Congestion Pricing

Will Council Speaker Corey Johnson stand up for effective bus service and safe bikeways to keep people moving during the L train shutdown? Or will he gum up the city’s plans for transit and biking at the behest of a few loud and angry NIMBYs in his district?

Will the State DOT listen to Hunts Point residents who don’t want a new highway ramp cutting off their neighborhood from the Bronx River?

Will Governor Cuomo follow through on congestion pricing in Albany next session, or was his “Fix NYC” panel all just a massive head fake?

Speak up and/or learn more about these issues at the slate of events on this week's Streetsblog calendar.

The State DOT’s plan for new Bruckner ramps to the Hunts Point food market is exactly what local residents don’t want, putting truck traffic between the residential core of the neighborhood and the Bronx River. On Wednesday, State DOT is hosting two public hearings where you can weigh in on the project. Bronx Academy for Multimedia, 730 Bryant Avenue, The Bronx. 1 p.m. and 5 p.m. Thursday: TransitCenter hosts an expert panel to discuss the prospects for a New York City congestion pricing plan in Albany. RSVP required. 1 Whitehall Street, 17th Floor, Manhattan. 6 p.m.

