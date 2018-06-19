Made in the Shade: First Look at the Broadway Bike Lane By Van Cortlandt Park

Backed by Council Member Andy Cohen, it's the first protected bike lane in the northwest Bronx.

DOT's redesign of Broadway reduces crossing distances by 30 percent. Photo: Susan Brenner
DOT's redesign of Broadway reduces crossing distances by 30 percent. Photo: Susan Brenner

The northwest Bronx got its first splash of green bike lane paint this week, with DOT contractors laying down a two-way protected bike lane on Broadway along Van Cortlandt Park.

The DOT redesign reduces crossing distances 30 percent by narrowing Broadway’s extra-wide parking lanes and installing a protected bike lane along the east curb north of 246th Street [PDF]. The project also includes concrete bus boarding islands at eight locations.

The impetus for the redesign came from Council Member Andy Cohen. In 2015, Cohen asked the city to calm traffic on Broadway north of 242nd Street, where drivers killed 10 pedestrians between 2010 and 2014.

Bronx Community Board 8 opposed the project and passed a resolution last year ticking off a list of gripes. Cohen didn’t waver, however, and Assembly Member Jeff Dinowitz also stood up for the project.

“I think that the street is too fast, is too wide, and has got a lot of unsafe crossings and design,” Cohen said last year. “I asked the DOT to come up with a safety plan, and this is what they produced.”

In March, DOT informed the board it would proceed with the redesign.

The DOT redesign includes bus boarding islands. Image: DOT
The DOT redesign includes bus boarding islands. Image: DOT
  • AMH

    Great news! It’s still a wide street, but much improved.

  • J

    Wonderful!! This will make it easier to walk, bike, and take transit in this area! Kudos to Cohen for sticking to his guns!

  • AnoNYC

    Very happy to see this.

    Streetsblog should have highlighted the proposed Soundview Avenue plan in the Bronx as well. While the new crosswalks and intersection treatments are welcome, it maintains four moving lanes on a street with very low traffic volumes. Both parallel White Plains Road and Castle Hill Avenue were converted to two lanes without issue, and they experience much more traffic.

    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/downloads/pdf/soundview-ave-june2018.pdf

    I was very sad to see that they didn’t include at least a lane reduction in this plan, and I would have loved at minimum painted buffered bike lanes. This is going to be a primary connection to the coming ferry stop at Clason Point.

  • HamTech87

    I was on a bus going past this Fresh Kermit and got excited! Already people on bicycles using it. Bronx DOT Commish Nivardo Lopez deserves credit for taking all sorts of crap at the last CB meeting. He did not yield on the issue of safety; a real example for other City officials. Remember, the cranks in the meeting were upset even though this PBL will ADD more motorist parking to the area!

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

At Long Last, DOT Proposes Bike Lanes for Upper Manhattan

By Brad Aaron |
Responding to years of citizen advocacy and a resolution from Manhattan Community Board 12, DOT has proposed bike lanes for a number of streets in Upper Manhattan. Most of the lanes, concentrated in Washington Heights [PDF], would be installed next year, after a consultation with CB 12 this fall. One would be protected by parked […]