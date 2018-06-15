Today’s Headlines

- Karen Koslowitz Is Going to Lead a Rally Against Bike Lanes. Thanks, Jay Parker! (QChron)
- State’s Top Court Again Rules That Cities Can Be Liable for Dangerous Street Design (Times-Union)
- Van Bramer Quiet on Sunnyside Bike Infrastructure He Demanded a Year Ago (QChron, TL)
- Medallions Fetch Fraction of Former Price at Auction, and Gene Freidman Thinks That’s Too High (News)
- Justin Brannan and Carlo Scissura Want to Bury the Gowanus, But Do They Want to Toll It? (CL)
- Peter Koo Looking to Boot Venders Off Flushing Sidewalks (TL)
- The Subways Save the Planet. But Wouldn’t They Save the Planet *More* If They Were Reliable? (Crain’s)
- Staten Island Tweens Steal Dad’s Acura, Avoid Killing Anyone Thanks to Sheer Luck (Advance)
- Seven Injured in School Bus Crash at Staten Island Mall (Advance)
- Remembering Mohammed Akkas Ali, Killed By Reckless Driver 5 Years Ago (Villager)