Today’s Headlines

  • Karen Koslowitz Is Going to Lead a Rally Against Bike Lanes. Thanks, Jay Parker! (QChron)
  • State’s Top Court Again Rules That Cities Can Be Liable for Dangerous Street Design (Times-Union)
  • Van Bramer Quiet on Sunnyside Bike Infrastructure He Demanded a Year Ago (QChron, TL)
  • Medallions Fetch Fraction of Former Price at Auction, and Gene Freidman Thinks That’s Too High (News)
  • Justin Brannan and Carlo Scissura Want to Bury the Gowanus, But Do They Want to Toll It? (CL)
  • Peter Koo Looking to Boot Venders Off Flushing Sidewalks (TL)
  • The Subways Save the Planet. But Wouldn’t They Save the Planet *More* If They Were Reliable? (Crain’s)
  • Staten Island Tweens Steal Dad’s Acura, Avoid Killing Anyone Thanks to Sheer Luck (Advance)
  • Seven Injured in School Bus Crash at Staten Island Mall (Advance)
  • Remembering Mohammed Akkas Ali, Killed By Reckless Driver 5 Years Ago (Villager)
  • Larry Littlefield

    On safe streets, what’s the difference between the City of New York and the State of New York.

    Mayors and City Council members, who face real elections due to term limits but also have placards, are FOR safe streets in election years but neutral or against after they have been (re) elected.

    Members of the state legislature, who don’t face real elections as long as they don’t piss off special interests, are AGAINST safe streets in election years, but indifferent (or just looking for something for special interests in return for not killing the serfs) in off years.

    Or so it seems.

  • Scroller

    This is rich. From the QChron Jay Parker deli article:

    “But what he declined to do was fire any of his longtime employees in order to save money.”

    Instead, he just stiffed them out of their wages for years and years. Not sad to see you go Jay. Buh Bye.

  • Reader

    Strange that Karen Koslowitz didn’t hold a rally to stand up for these low-wage employees when Jay Parker allegedly stole their pay. It’s almost as if some politicians are more invested in protecting the status quo of their most privileged constituents and don’t really see or think of people without the time and resources to call their office.