Today’s Headlines
- Forget About More Citi Bike Growth Under Bill de Blasio (Gothamist)
- Cuomo Isn’t Interested in Transit Fixes He Won’t Be Around to Take Credit For (NYT)
- Voice Scopes Byford Plan Obstacles, in Addition to Cuomo; Related: AMNY
- Yesterday’s Queens Subway Meltdown Was So Bad Straphangers Were Diverted to LIRR (Gothamist)
- Team de Blasio Doesn’t Know How to Deal With Cuomo’s MTA Bullying (NYT, Post)
- What to Expect on E/F/M/R Trains When the L Shuts Down (Voice)
- PANYNJ Chair O’Toole Denounces Murphy Bid to Bring Back Deputy Director (Politico)
- More on City Hall’s Dockless Bike-Share Pilot: Gothamist, AMNY, Post, NY1
- TLC Is Replacing Taxi Meters With Screens (NY1)
- Motorist Critically Injures 59-Year-Old Man in Graniteville Crosswalk (Advance)
- Jamaica: Driver Runs Red, Kills Passenger in Second Vehicle, Flees Scene (NY1, News)
