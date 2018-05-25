Today’s Headlines

  • Forget About More Citi Bike Growth Under Bill de Blasio (Gothamist)
  • Cuomo Isn’t Interested in Transit Fixes He Won’t Be Around to Take Credit For (NYT)
  • Voice Scopes Byford Plan Obstacles, in Addition to Cuomo; Related: AMNY
  • Yesterday’s Queens Subway Meltdown Was So Bad Straphangers Were Diverted to LIRR (Gothamist)
  • Team de Blasio Doesn’t Know How to Deal With Cuomo’s MTA Bullying (NYTPost)
  • What to Expect on E/F/M/R Trains When the L Shuts Down (Voice)
  • PANYNJ Chair O’Toole Denounces Murphy Bid to Bring Back Deputy Director (Politico)
  • More on City Hall’s Dockless Bike-Share Pilot: GothamistAMNYPostNY1
  • TLC Is Replacing Taxi Meters With Screens (NY1)
  • Motorist Critically Injures 59-Year-Old Man in Graniteville Crosswalk (Advance)
  • Jamaica: Driver Runs Red, Kills Passenger in Second Vehicle, Flees Scene (NY1News)

  • Fool

    Subway

    Only going to get worse indeed the tunnels switch to their “summer temperature.”

  • Vooch

    my bike arrived on time today

  • Larry Littlefield

    The DeBlasio Administration is heading into year five. If Citibike didn’t wasn’t operational when he was first elected, and the review of the locations was just beginning his first winter on the job, would it exist today?

    In any event, the latest in a series of posts I’ve put up on on Census Bureau state and local government employment data for 2016 (latest) vs. 2006 is on transportation.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2018/05/24/transportation-census-bureau-public-employment-and-payroll-data-for-march-2016-and-march-2006-and-related-private-employment/

    The big surprise (to me) is that from 2006 to 2016, NYC local government full time equivalent mass transit employment didn’t go down, though it did trail the growth of population. I have yet to find a data source that reports a significant decrease in employment to correspond with the decrease in service and maintenance. I have no idea what is going on.

  • Jim Holt

    May I say how invariably informative/illuminating I find Larry Littlefield’s comments on this site? (I just did.)

  • Simon Phearson

    I find your constant repeating of this line obnoxious, but I definitely can say that subway delays have pushed me to be more consistent in choosing the bike for commuting. I don’t mind, exactly – I’m getting into better shape! – but it is wrong, damned wrong, for people to be pushed off mass transit onto bikes. We can’t handle all of those subway riders taking Uber, and we probably couldn’t handle them on bikes, either. (But it would be fun to see the drivers try to deal with that kind of mass usage.)

  • sbauman

    Two Village Voice articles by Aaron Gordon were linked in the Headlines recently.

    https://www.villagevoice.com/2018/05/24/how-screwed-will-your-subway-line-be-by-the-l-train-shutdown-e-f-m-r-edition/
    https://www.villagevoice.com/2018/05/17/the-l-train-shutdown-scenario-just-got-a-whole-lot-worse/

    Mr. Gordon has revealed why the MTA and NYCDOT have been so late in coming up with mitigation plans. The reason is that the MTA intends to operate very few additional trains into Manhattan to replace the 20 trains per hour that will be removed from the L. It does not matter whether the exclusive bus lanes are 12/7 or 24/7. They will be as much help as nothing.

    People should be demanding why the MTA cannot operate more trains into Manhattan. They should not mimic Mr. Gordon’s shortcoming as accepting any explanation as gospel.

    A case in point is the second referenced article which noted that the MTA will expand J/M/Z service from 21 tph to 24 tph for a gain of only 3 tph. The excuse that Mr. Gordon accepted is given in the lead photo’s caption: “By forcing trains to slow down, the curve limits the bridge’s capacity to 24 trains per hour.” This curve has been in place since the Bway-Bklyn Line started Manhattan service in 1908. The BOT ran 27 tph over that curve in 1949 and the NYCTA reported 26 in 1954.

    http://www.thejoekorner.com/scripted-ticket-display.shtm?http://www.thejoekorner.com/lines/1954.gif

    There may be a reason why the MTA cannot perform as well as its predecessors but that reason isn’t slowing down for that curve.

    Let’s examine what constraints the Marcy Ave station places on service level capacity. This involves estimating the time for each operation for going into and out of the station. That total time is the minimum headway which can also be expressed the maximum service level by the obvious equation:

    service level = 3600/headway

    (there are 3600 seconds in an hour).

    These calculations can be made in any spreadsheet and involve only high school physics (as taught in NYC 60 years ago).

    A,B,C
    0. description, equation, value
    1. travel speed between Hewes and Marcy (mph),,30
    2. service brake rate (mph/sec),,3.0
    3. emergency brake rate (mph/sec),,3.0
    4. curve speed (mph),,15.0
    5. acceleration rate (mph/sec),,2.5
    6. distance to clear station edge (ft),,50.0
    7. distance to next signal (ft),,400
    8. train length (ft),,480.0
    9. station dwell time (sec),,45.0

    These are the constants that can be adjusted for various what-if scenarios. Line 4 is taken from a GT (grade timer) sign for the operator before the curve. Line 6 is the distance from the platform edge and the insulated joint that defines the station entrance and exit blocks. There’s a signal just after and one before each station. This is the distance from the platform edge to the insulated joint associated with this signal. It’s usually within a couple of feet of the signal. Line 7 is the distance from this signal to the next one towards Manhattan. The distance is taken from the signal ID’s, which note the position in 100’s of feet. The train must pass this signal it to be safe for a following train to enter the station. Line 9 is the time the train is motionless within the station. It includes the time for the conductor to open and fully close the doors.

    Here come the calculations for going to Manhattan. We’ll calculate the time it takes the train to fully clear the station while leaving.

    12. time to reach curve speed (sec),=B4/B5,6.0
    13. distance traveled (ft),=B4*1.47/2*B12,66.15
    14. total distance to clear station (ft),=B6+B7+B8,930
    15. additional distance to travel at curve speed (ft),=B14-B13,863.85
    16. time to travel additional distance (sec),=B15/(B4*1.47), 39.18
    17. total time to leave station (sec),=B16+B12,45.18

    Now let’s look at how long it takes a train to enter the Marcy Ave Station from Hewes St.

    20. Service braking time from speed (sec),=B1/B2,10
    21. Distance traveled whil braking (ft),=B1*1.47*B20/2,220.5
    22. Additional Distance from Signal at Station entrance (ft),=B8+B6-B21,309.5
    23. Time to travel at speed in station (sec),=B22/(B1*1.47)
    24. Total Braking Time From Signal At Station entrance (sec),=B20+B23

    We are now in a position to calculate the minimum headway and the maximum service level

    26. Minimum headway (braking + dwell + leave),=B17+B9+B24
    27 Maximum Service Level (tph),=3600/B26,33.6

    We should also look at the emergency braking distance, to satisfy those who still believe the Williamsburg Bridge collision was caused by speeding trains.

    29. Emergency Braking time from speed (sec),=B1/B3,10
    30. Distance Traveled with emergency brakes (ft),=(B1*1.47/2)*B29,220.5

    The station is 480 feet long, so a train hitting the tripper at the station entrance would stop within the station. The distance between signals at the station exit is 400 feet, so a departing train would not overrun the block and hit a stalled train.

    The 33 tph theoretical figure almost exactly matches the BOT and NYCTA figure of 32 tph. This is true even with a extremely large dwell time of 45 seconds. However, Marcy Ave is likely to be crowded, when the L shuts down. That’s vastly different than the 24 tph max figure from NYCT’s chief of operations, that Mr. Gordon reported.

    Even adding only 3 additional M’s gives NYCT fits according to today’s link to Mr. Gordon’s article. Two R trains would have to be eliminated from Queens Blv to compensate for the extra M’s. The obvious solution is to short turn any extra M’s at Queens Plaza in the relay track between Queens Plaza and 36th St that’s designed for this purpose. This would require NYCT to examine its fumigation policy that limits service levels to well below what’s operationally possible.

    Short turning extra M’s at Queens Plaza and getting closer to the WB’s 32 tph capacity would actually provide equivalent capacity into Manhattan. The L currently operates 20 tph. Approximately 25% of the riders are expected to opt for the buses, bikes and ferries. This still leaves 16 train loads left stranded. Adding 7 tph of additional M’s would bring the number of M’s to 15 tph. This is the service level for both the E’s and F’s, with which the M must merge. This would mean a return to balanced merges. It would also mean 8 more M’s each over the Williamsburg Bridge and through the 53rd St Tunnel. That’s a total of an additional 16 tph more for the L riders. It at least matches what would be required, assuming that 25% of the current riders are lured into using buses, ferries and bikes.

  • JarekFA

    Can they run the W to Bay Ridge to offset the decrease in Rs? Or are they limited by the number of extra train sets?