Today’s Headlines

  • Byford Steps Up on Transit Fixes. Will Cuomo? (NYT 1, 2; AMNYNY1; WNYCNews; Post)
  • NYT’s Brian Rosenthal Talks With WNYC About Joe Lhota’s Many Hats
  • Straphangers Tell Riverdale Press What It’s Like to Depend on the Bx10
  • More on Queens CB 2’s 43rd/Skillman Gripe Session (SunPo)
  • Pedicab Operators on de Blasio’s E-Bike Rules: What About Us? (ABC)
  • E-Bike Rider Hits Child on the Upper East Side (Post)
  • Drive Drunk With a Car Full of Kids and DMV Will Take Your License for a Whole Year (Advance)
  • Agencies Duck Responsibility for Flooding at Windsor Terrace Subway Station (BK Paper)
  • Group That Guides Trump on Infrastructure Says Regulations Add Costs to NY Projects (Crain’s)
  • Locals Not Happy That DOT Replaced Safety City With a “Truck Depot” (AMNY)