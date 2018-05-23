Today’s Headlines

- Byford Steps Up on Transit Fixes. Will Cuomo? (NYT 1, 2; AMNY; NY1; WNYC; News; Post)
- NYT’s Brian Rosenthal Talks With WNYC About Joe Lhota’s Many Hats
- Straphangers Tell Riverdale Press What It’s Like to Depend on the Bx10
- More on Queens CB 2’s 43rd/Skillman Gripe Session (SunPo)
- Pedicab Operators on de Blasio’s E-Bike Rules: What About Us? (ABC)
- E-Bike Rider Hits Child on the Upper East Side (Post)
- Drive Drunk With a Car Full of Kids and DMV Will Take Your License for a Whole Year (Advance)
- Agencies Duck Responsibility for Flooding at Windsor Terrace Subway Station (BK Paper)
- Group That Guides Trump on Infrastructure Says Regulations Add Costs to NY Projects (Crain’s)
- Locals Not Happy That DOT Replaced Safety City With a “Truck Depot” (AMNY)