This Hudson River Greenway Detour Has Lasted Five Months Longer Than Planned

The 11-block detour between 59th Street and 70th Street began in late November and was supposed to wrap up in a few weeks. It's still in place.

Thou shalt not pass. Photo: Tipster
In November, the Parks Department closed off 11 blocks of the Hudson River Greenway bike path between 59th Street and 70th Street for construction with little public notice. Cyclists were directed to take the nearby pedestrian path. At the time, agency reps told Streetsblog the detour would wrap up in “the next few weeks.”

Six months later, as greenway usage swells with the arrival of warm weather, the detour is still in effect. It is expected to last until the end of the month, according to a Parks Department spokesperson.

Construction actually paused in December with the onset of winter temperatures, but the Parks Department opted to keep the detour in place.

“So not to open and close the bike lane between phases, we determined keeping it closed through full completion of this phase was the safest and most efficient way to proceed,” the agency said in an email.

The construction work necessitating the closure is part of the fifth phase of the city’s capital reconstruction of Riverside Park South, which began in 2016. Although the current round of work is scheduled to wrap up at the end of this month, more closures are expected in the fall for minor “punch list items,” including lighting and lane markings, the Parks Department said.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Gee, that never happens in New York.

    I NEVER have non-emergency work done in my house, except in a recession.

    https://larrylittlefield.files.wordpress.com/2018/05/nyc-construction-employment.jpg

    Now is the time for planning and saving up money, not doing. Do this sort of work when you are doing them a favor, not the other way around. But be prepared to take action immediately, or you miss the window.

  • JL

    It was a s***show last night during the evening rush. I was heading south @6PM with most of the bike traffic heading north. All you need is a couple of guys who refuse to slow down and wildly passing among runners, dogs and baby strollers to piss everyone off. There were no one in green to calm people down. It won’t be long before they make bikes take that detour north of the basketball courts at 72nd.

    W29th between 9th and 10th is a total mess and more dangerous than usual.

  • Maggie

    I’m choking on the Parks explanation. They shut the segment down in mid November, without advance notice, to get some work done. Then in December, the onset of winter temperatures surprised them and precluded doing the work they had planned? And then without consulting with any stakeholders who are impacted, they decided it was safest and most efficient to keep it closed through June?!

    WTFingF. This is a sh*tshow. Take those fences down tomorrow or dedicate a lane on 12th Ave for biking, but this is untenable. NFW.

    Given the overlapping jurisdictions and Parks’ inability to handle this, I wish NYC had a bike mayor to pay attention to this stuff when de Blasio doesn’t. As a city, I wish we didn’t keep waiting for inevitable tragedies to occur before doing the right thing.

  • Omykiss

    Thanks for doing an article about this – total mess. My cynical side sees an enforced dismount rule coming rather than an accelerated construction timeline as the short term fix.

  • MatthewEH

    Heh, I went up Madison into Central Park yesterday to avoid the farkakte greenway. No regrets.

    On the plus side, the segment of Riverside Boulevard that connects through to W 59th Street between 11th Ave and West Street looks nearly ready to go. They just need to eliminate some construction fencing and it’d be passable.

