Today’s Headlines

  • Streetcar Boosters Are Anxious — City Hall Insists Work Continues “Behind the Scenes” (NYT)
  • Dorothy Parker, 65, Victim of Vicious Hit-and-Run, Dies of Injuries, Gets Blamed By NYPD (Bklyn Paper)
  • Action Carting Racked Up Thousands of Violations While Raking in Millions From City Hall (Bklyn Paper)
  • How Big Will Brooklyn-Based Jump Bikes Get Now That They’ve Been Acquired By Uber? (Crain’s)
  • Newsday: Cuomo Has to Finish the Job on Congestion Pricing Next Year
  • Mitchell Moss Likens Cordon Toll to “Trump-Style ‘Wall’ Around Manhattan.” OK! (Post)
  • At 110th Street, MTA Rehabs Another Subway Station Without Adding Elevators (AMNY)
  • MTA Wants Better Info From Train Crews on Causes of Subway Delays (News)
  • Car-Free Day: Bigger Than a Street Fair, Smaller Than Summer Streets (AMNY)
  • E-Bike Rules Getting Clearer in NYC, Still a Muddle in Albany (Velojoy)
  • Tour the Unprotected Bike Lane Network in Kew Gardens Hills With Transit Ninja

  • Larry Littlefield

    As if Trump isn’t in our face enough without our local pols citing him every minute. Heck, even WNET’s “Metrofocus” is now half Trump.

    Guess what? Trump screwed our local politicians by signing a budget that doesn’t impose ANY of the cuts NY Democrats and Republicans planned to blame for making us pay even more and accept even less.

    Now what are they going to do? Lie about and hide the damage and hope Trump will cut a few nickels next year, so they can blame him for the serfs being worse off by $billions then. But what about if they get a Democratic House of Representatives? Then what?

  • Maggie

    Is the Post link broken? It doesn’t open for me.

  • stairbob