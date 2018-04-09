Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo Failed to Close on Congestion Pricing With NYC’s Car-Centric Assembly Reps (NYT)
  • Taxi/Uber Fees Will Pay for Permanent Expansion of Subway Repair Workforce (News)
  • Unreliable Subways Are Robbing New Yorkers of Their Time (NYT)
  • Remembering Gelacio Reyes and Calling for Action to Prevent Loss of Life on 43rd and Skillman (WNYC)
  • The Mayor’s Very Touchy About the Suggestion That the BQX Won’t Happen (News)
  • Running NYC Transit Is Tough, But at Least You Don’t Have to Field 3 AM Calls From Rob Ford (Post)
  • Freight Rail Poised to Grow in NYC Region Without Building a Harbor Tunnel (Crain’s)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Woman, 65, on Remsen Ave in East Flatbush (News)
  • Ben Kabak Breaks Down the Flimsy Lawsuit Against the L Train Shutdown Plan (2nd Ave Sagas)
  • How Nicole Gelinas Would Phase in Better Congestion Fees (CJ)
  • Prepare for the L Train Outage With a TransAlt Bike Train (WPIX)

  • crazytrainmatt

    I’m for congestion pricing as much is anyone else here, but it seems like blaming Albany is letting the city off the hook too easily.

    The city can stripe as many red bus lanes as it wants tomorrow. NYPD is a city problem. The city could reign in placards immediately. The city could change parking in business districts to short-term market rate at any time. AFAICT the city could institute tolls on the free bridges or put a bike lane on the Brooklyn bridge tomorrow. I’m not sure how far the state or MTA jurisdiction extends beyond the bridge and tunnel approaches, but the city could certainly redesign the surrounding traffic sewers to reduce push the impact of excess traffic volumes out of pedestrian areas — for example, 2nd Ave and the midblock access roads around the Queensboro and QMT, Canal St, or streets leading to the FDR onramps. A cordon would still needed to moderate traffic from the north, and a unified pricing scheme would reduce gaming the system but the point is that city politics are just as dysfunctional for the majority of residents and workers.

    Another example where city departments could work outside the box is in automated traffic enforcement. Others here have suggested traffic cameras reporting to insurance or public shaming, even if they aren’t authorized to levy a fine. This would be a clear way to build support for enabling legislation. I wonder if the city could also discipline public employees or revoke driving privileges for such unofficial violations. The city certainly has leverage over fleet owners in contract with the city or needing city permits.

    The TLC is already tasked to prosecute these violations for taxis independent of NYPD, I wonder if anything prohibits them from setting up automated enforcement of their own. Certainly nothing keeps an enterprising streetsblog reader from downloading the Reported app (a more convenient frontend to 311 TLC complaints) — this is one of the few instances in the city where personal action leads frequently to clear, direct consequences for the offender.

  • AnoNYC

    The city government is so slow to come to any solutions it’s maddening.

    We could solve the bus lane problems without Albany. Just separate them with tuff curbs and flex posts. Direct the NYPD to patrol entry points and heavily fine any violators.

    We could keep protected bicycle lanes clear with a single bollard at entry points.

    We could close more and more streets to automotive traffic, and expand sidewalks along busy corridors with paint in a matter of weeks (e.g. 5th Ave).

    Our government is incompetent and will readily halt a mobility or safety improvement immediately for unjustified complaints.

    I say us transportation/street safety advocates come together and invest in a forklift. Let’s just drop huge rocks in areas where drivers don’t belong.

  • Fool

    So the Unions are getting what they want. More people. No talk of productivity increases anywhere.

  • Larry Littlefield

    How is the capital plan being funded?

    The truth is it isn’t, and they are getting away with not talking about it — other than Cuomo’s plan to have city taxpayers fund the entire MTA capital plan — past and present — including the portion for the LIRR and Metro North.

  • Larry Littlefield

    It could be worse. The schools got a 3.9 percent increase in state funding as other things were cut. The Regents and unions are meeting to discuss what service cuts to impose since the schools are being “cheated out of $billions.”

  • bolwerk

    Productivity isn’t a great dimension to focus on with the MTA right now. First we need to worry about job design and technological deployment. A given conductor might be very “productive” but the job doesn’t really make a lot of sense, or at least doesn’t if you have a modern transit system. Ditto for other roles, like token booth clerks. And hell if I can keep track of what goes on behind the scenes.

  • Fool

    I agree with you. I am writing about productivity in the traditional economic sense.

  • JarekFA

    This is what I can’t stand about de Blasio. He has tremendous power to redesign the roads and how they’re used, regardless of the ability to raise revenue. You don’t want 12th/13th streets to be jammed up parking lots? Remove the car parking, narrow the lanes further, thus reducing car capacity further — and voila, people wont drive on them. OR this —

    https://twitter.com/MikeLydon/status/983397472016924673

    700 parking spots in the heart of DUMBO, right next to the Manhattan Bridge/BQE and the F (and not far from the A/C). What’s that going to do. It’s going to cause people to drive. A ground floor Trader Joes and day care facilities — nah, parking instead.