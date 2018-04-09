Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo Failed to Close on Congestion Pricing With NYC’s Car-Centric Assembly Reps (NYT)
- Taxi/Uber Fees Will Pay for Permanent Expansion of Subway Repair Workforce (News)
- Unreliable Subways Are Robbing New Yorkers of Their Time (NYT)
- Remembering Gelacio Reyes and Calling for Action to Prevent Loss of Life on 43rd and Skillman (WNYC)
- The Mayor’s Very Touchy About the Suggestion That the BQX Won’t Happen (News)
- Running NYC Transit Is Tough, But at Least You Don’t Have to Field 3 AM Calls From Rob Ford (Post)
- Freight Rail Poised to Grow in NYC Region Without Building a Harbor Tunnel (Crain’s)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Critically Injures Woman, 65, on Remsen Ave in East Flatbush (News)
- Ben Kabak Breaks Down the Flimsy Lawsuit Against the L Train Shutdown Plan (2nd Ave Sagas)
- How Nicole Gelinas Would Phase in Better Congestion Fees (CJ)
- Prepare for the L Train Outage With a TransAlt Bike Train (WPIX)
