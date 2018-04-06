Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo Never Stops Deflecting Responsibility for the MTA to de Blasio (Politico, News, AMNY, Post)
- Police Didn’t Try to Track Down Driver Who Injured Brandy Williams, Now Two Kids Are Dead (News)
- Thousands March for Justice for Saheed Vassell in Crown Heights (News)
- RPA Breaks Down Where New MTA Revenue Will Go
- DOT Studying Fare and Service Changes to Make LIRR/Metro-North More Useful to New Yorkers (Crain’s)
- MTA: Rockaway Beach Branch Reactivation Study Coming Soon (QChron)
- Daily News: If the BQX Doesn’t “Pay for Itself” Don’t Do It
- Union Turnpike Getting Repaved as the Same Old Dangerous Urban Speedway (QChron)
- DOT Starts to Fix Curb Cut Chaos at Gas Station By Sunset Park School (Bklyn Paper)
- Damned E-Bikes (BxTimes)
