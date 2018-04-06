Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo Never Stops Deflecting Responsibility for the MTA to de Blasio (PoliticoNews, AMNYPost)
  • Police Didn’t Try to Track Down Driver Who Injured Brandy Williams, Now Two Kids Are Dead (News)
  • Thousands March for Justice for Saheed Vassell in Crown Heights (News)
  • RPA Breaks Down Where New MTA Revenue Will Go
  • DOT Studying Fare and Service Changes to Make LIRR/Metro-North More Useful to New Yorkers (Crain’s)
  • MTA: Rockaway Beach Branch Reactivation Study Coming Soon  (QChron)
  • Daily News: If the BQX Doesn’t “Pay for Itself” Don’t Do It
  • Union Turnpike Getting Repaved as the Same Old Dangerous Urban Speedway (QChron)
  • DOT Starts to Fix Curb Cut Chaos at Gas Station By Sunset Park School (Bklyn Paper)
  • Damned E-Bikes (BxTimes)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    The attitude seems to be this: New York City politicians want higher taxes, and want the unions to be allowed to deliver less in return. So we’ll do that, and have the city also pay for the rest of the state to have lower taxes, more services, and just as much featherbedding, if not more.

    Transit is only part of the big picture.

    Why did the state underfunded NYC schools for years, and only change this in association with a massive retroactive pension increase for NYC teachers that sucked up all the money? (And why does Cynthia Nixon demand more money for schools when they already got it, and there was not one year when school spending in total didn’t go up).

    Why do NYC residents pay for a higher share of Medicaid expenditures with local taxes than to residents of any other area of the state?

    Why do NYC residents have to pay more in state taxes so that every other area of the
    state except NYC can get municipal aid — including wealthy, exclusive suburbs that wouldn’t want to be associated with NYC otherwise?

    Why is NYC not allowed to limit its local government employment to city residents, but every other area of the state is allowed to have such limitations to prevent NYC residents from getting those jobs?

    Why is it likely that as part of that IDC deal, there will be yet another pension increase for those cashing in and moving out at the expense of even more service cuts and tax increases in the next recession.

    Etc. Etc. Etc.

    If the rest of the state is going to ride on the backs of younger and poorer people in NYC, they should at least be forced to face the fact that they are doing do. Instead of also being treated to “we’re tired of being ripped off by New York City” rhetoric.

    The unions, the seniors, the rest of the state. No one in public life can say a word against them, and challenge all the deals in their favor. It’s all under Omerta. Wall Street and the one percent pillage too, but at least people are allowed to say so.

  • Fool

    If only we were not run by Democratic Machine Politics…

    Billy b should propose all MTA fares go up to costs (including overhead).

    Then wrap that bitter pill in fair fares movement.

    Then maybe pressure on costs will actually materialize. Hiding costs as a public good with tax revenue is what let this happen. The middle class directly paying (instead of indirectly paying through taxation) $6 Subway rides and $50 LIRR rides will have a impact.

  • Larry Littlefield

    Fine, but a whole lot of the costs are not actually the cost of service at all. Disclose that, as I suggested for New Jersey, and maybe younger generations will realize what older generations have done for them.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/12/03/will-new-jerseys-phil-murphy-be-the-first-to-tell-the-truth-about-generation-greed/

    “Your fare is $3.00. And your Generation Greed surcharge is $1.50.” “You paid $60. You have a $40 Metrocard, and paid a $20 Generation Greed surcharge.”

    We have a whole edifice of fraud and lies designed to prop up the entitlement and self-regard of those born before 1958 or so. They want those costs from the past mixed in with services from the present, and it’s bi-partisan.

    The MTA needs “more money.” The schools need “more money.” All for less. Why? They don’t want this discussed. You are a fool to think it is a fair solution to stick it to younger and future public workers to make up for what those older have done to us, while exempting the latter from the future they have arranged.

    The alterative might be a change in attitude “we don’t want that to be our legacy, and we’ll share the sacrifices.” By perhaps one-quarter of them.

  • Fool

    “Where does the money come from?” asked Cuomo. “There’s only three
    options in life. You can raise fares and tolls. You can expand
    congestion pricing, but that would probably take you about three years
    if you expedited it. Or government is going to have to ante up and put
    more money in the pot, which is the simplest and cleanest option.”

    That Is not an option! More money is the only option!

  • Larry Littlefield

    It is for retroactive pension increases that were already passed, and debts that were already incurred, in the past.

    Unless we want to talk about bankruptcy and default. Which is why the unions and political class wanted to squealch that constitutional convention, and why these realities are under Omerta.

  • This troll continues to belch out anti-worker hate speech, shamefully spitting in the eye of those who built our civilisation, and refusing to acknowledge the fact that a society owes its public workers a comfortable retirement.

    The generation which this troll monomaniacally maligns did things the right way. Subsequent generations failed to follow that good example; and that’s entirely on them.

  • Ian Turner

    There’s nothing wrong with pensions per se, but money should be set aside for them at the time the work is done. Otherwise you’re just making promises for others to keep.

  • The level of pensions for public employees should not be untouchable, because no one can know what conditions will prevail in the future.

    And of couse it amounts to promises for others to keep. In a sane society, we would recognise that every generation has the obligation to support the preceding generation in its retirement.