Brian Kavanagh on Albany Congestion Pricing Inaction: “We Need to Do More”

Kavanagh_headshot

State Senator Brian Kavanagh isn’t satisfied with Albany’s budget measures to address traffic congestion and fund transit, which consist of new fees on taxi and Uber trips in the Manhattan core.

On Monday, Governor Cuomo called the new fees to fund the MTA, “a major, major achievement.” But they won’t deliver the traffic reduction of a real congestion pricing program, and they generate far less revenue than the cordon toll scenarios proposed by the governor’s Fix NYC panel.

While the benefits will be slim, the costs will fall mainly on Manhattanites, who’ll pay two-thirds of the new fees, according to analyst Charles Komanoff.

Streetsblog has been contacting Manhattan representatives to get their take on the taxi fees and the absence of congestion pricing in the state budget. (Here’s what Assembly Member Deborah Glick told us.)

To Kavanagh, who represents parts of Lower Manhattan and northwest Brooklyn, the job’s not over. In a statement his office sent this afternoon, Kavanagh said the state hasn’t done enough to reduce congestion and address the funding and management challenges facing the MTA:

I’ve long supported a pricing plan to fight congestion and support our transit system, and the lack of such a plan — or any other adequate source of revenue for the MTA — was one of the many failures of this budget. The taxi and for-hire vehicle surcharge will begin to direct much-needed funds to the MTA, but it clearly falls short of what a full plan would accomplish. It remains abundantly clear we need to do more to address congestion on our streets and fully fund our public transit system.

Unlike some of his Manhattan colleagues, Kavanagh has been out front on this issue. In 2016, as an assembly member, he was a co-sponsor of Move New York toll reform legislation.

Currently in the Senate minority, Kavanagh didn’t have the same influence as his Assembly colleagues this session. That could change soon, however, with the IDC rejoining mainline Democrats and the party expected to make gains in the next election.

With a Democrat-controlled Senate looking more likely, Kavanagh could be an important voice for finishing the job on congestion pricing in 2019.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

Kavanagh and Squadron Kick Off Bus Lane Camera Enforcement

By Noah Kazis |
Camera enforcement of the First and Second Avenue bus lanes began today. To mark the occasion, State Senator Daniel Squadron and Assembly Member Brian Kavanagh held a press conference gathering together community leaders and taxi drivers to get the message out to drivers: Block the lane and face the fine. As Squadron and Kavanagh explained, […]

Bill de Blasio Comes Out for $2 East River Bridge Tolls

By Brad Aaron |
Late last week, Brooklyn City Council member and current candidate for public advocate Bill de Blasio released this statement on MTA funding: "In just two months, New York City commuters will face drastic fare hikes and service cuts unless our state government solves the MTA’s budget crisis. Time is running out and Albany needs to […]

Gene Russianoff on What’s Next for MTA Rescue

By Ben Fried |
The headlines this morning were sobering for everyone who depends on New York City’s transit system. Half-baked alternatives to the Ravitch plan are popping up left and right as bridge toll opponents dig in their heels, despite the whopping service cuts and fare hikes that loom for their constituents. With Senate Majority Leader Malcolm Smith […]

Electeds React: East Side Plan Should Do More for Buses

By Ben Fried and Noah Kazis |
Assembly Member Brian Kavanagh, Council Member Melissa Mark-Viverito, and State Senator Liz Krueger want to see the MTA and DOT take their plan for First and Second Avenues further. Elected officials gave plans for redesigning First and Second Avenues positive reviews today, tempered by the desire to improve the initial outline presented by the MTA […]

State Senate Undermines Better Enforcement for New Bus Lanes

By Ben Fried and Noah Kazis |
The New York State Senate has proposed diluting the bus lane enforcement provisions in the governor’s draft budget, a maneuver that threatens the effectiveness of new corridors in the city’s fledgling rapid bus network. Bus lanes planned for the B44 corridor in Brooklyn would miss out on camera enforcement under the Senate’s budget resolution. Image: […]

Today’s Headlines

By Noah Kazis |
Now You Can See the Next 34th Street Bus on Your Computer or Smartphone (2nd Ave Sagas) Cuomo: State Control of MTA Unfair to Upstaters (CBS 2) ARC Would Cut New Jerseyans’ Commute Times, Say Lautenberg and RPA (Star Ledger, MTR) Poll: New Jersey’s Business Community Opposed to Killing ARC Tunnel (MTR) Paterson: We Need ARC, […]