Today’s Headlines

- Cuomo and Albany Fail to Enact Congestion Pricing in the Budget (NYT, Post, News)
- It Just Got Harder for Cuomo to Blame Subway Troubles on de Blasio (News, AMNY, NY1, Post)
- Cabbies Are Right — Taxi Tax Alone Won’t Curb Gridlock (NY1)
- De Blasio Revisits the Idea of an “Uber Cap” (Crain’s, WNYC)
- Remember When Boro Taxis Were the Future of For-Hire Cars in NYC? (Post)
- Budget Deal Sets the Stage for Cuomo to Seize Land Around Penn Station (Politico)
- Don’t Count on East Side Access Wrapping Up by 2022 (AMNY)
- A Sanitation Industry That’s Fairer for Workers Will Be Safer for Everyone (News)
- Cops ID Hit-and-Run Driver Who Killed Wally Dominguez March 19 (News)
- How NYC Can Prevent Drivers From Ending Children’s Lives (NY Mag)
