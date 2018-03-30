Today’s Headlines

  • When the Going Gets Tough for Congestion Pricing, Cuomo Slinks Away (Gotham Gazette)
  • Speed Cameras Reportedly in the Mix in Chaotic Albany Budget Talks (Politico)
  • Cynthia Nixon Calls Out MTA Featherbedding, and Cuomo’s Labor Allies Leap Into Attack Mode (Politico)
  • Must-Read Story on the MTA’s Reluctance to Correctly Diagnose Causes of Subway Delays (News)
  • Andy Byford: MTA Can Resignal Entire System in 10-15 Years (WSJ)
  • Byford Pleasantly Fielded Questions on Twitter Yesterday (AMNY, News)
  • While Other Cities Embrace E-Bikes, NYC Has de Blasio’s Punitive Crackdown (News)
  • Yellow Cab Apps May Shift to Uber-Style Dynamic Pricing (News)
  • Here’s How the Sunnsyside Bike Lane Town Hall Played in the Queens Press (QChron, TL)
  • Brooklyn Spoke: You’d Never Know It From the Papers, But People Who Bike Are Part of the Community

  • Larry Littlefield

    RE MTA featherbedding:

    Again, the situation with the schools is worse, inside and outside NYC. Note where she really wants more money to go.

    https://www.chalkbeat.org/posts/ny/2018/03/29/heres-the-education-lawsuit-that-helped-motivate-cynthia-nixons-run-for-governor/

    And my response in the comments with data on how much school funding has soared. From my Disqus account in case they delete it. Fifth comment down, with charts.

    https://disqus.com/by/disqus_wlgcE8xXNg/

    And in NYC the police are worse than that.

    But here is what Nixon doesn’t get. The issue isn’t so much recently hired workers, who are getting less and pay and benefits than those hired earlier and now retired. It is all the retroactive pension increases for those cashing in and moving out.

    They don’t want to take about this, because the “union concession” is always to make younger and newer workers less well off, especially in cash, preferably to the point where only grifters and incompetents will take the job.

    At the MTA, cash pay for managers is down, but ALL political factions were in favor of, and Cuomo signed, this pension payout to those long retired. Who had been promised a retirement at 62, then were given a retirement at 55 in exchange for a small contribution so they could say “we paid for it” (not so), and then got that contribution paid back to them.

    https://disqus.com/by/nys-sso-fcd593dd5004ac5144cac5082013c721/

    The robbery has already taken place, the money is gone, and the debts are on the books. In the schools, at the MTA, in Washington, on Wall Street, across the board.

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Andy Byford: MTA Can Resignal Entire System in 10-15 Years.”

    Anywhere else but here.

    I believe if federal capital money is involved, you aren’t allowed to replace anything for at least 30 years without paying the money back.

    And it’s more like the MTA can start trying to rebuild the system in 10-15 years if inflation suddenly surges and reduces the real value of the MTA debt and pension underfunding, as in the 1970s. If there is any system left.

  • sbauman

    The MTA’s line regarding fixing the subway is that they know what has to be done. They need the money to carry it out. They have been relying on their internal late reports to determine what causes delays. Their repair plan priorities are based on what causes the delays.

    Now it appears that these internal reports are not reliable because MTA personnel felt compelled to make up a cause, when they did not know why a train was delayed. What basis does the public have for believing the MTA’s “Subway Action Plan” will succeed. The Subway Action Plan delcared: “Our strategy: Target additional personnel and equipment focused on the critical components of the system that we have determined have the highest incidence of failure.”

    http://www.mtamovingforward.com/files/NYC_Subway_Action_Plan.pdf#page=42

    How did the MTA determine which components have the highest failure incidence and these failures are the causes of delays? The basis appears to be train dispatchers assigning delay causes at random. That’s the basis by which NYS committed $400M. As Casey Stengel remarked about the 1962 Mets: “does anybody here know how to play this game?”

  • sbauman

    I’ve been archiving the subway’s real time data feed, since the beginning of the year. I’ve been publishing two reports on a daily basis: an AWOL report and a Late Start report, on http://www.subchat.com.

    The AWOL report shows what percentage of trains actually left the terminal during the rush hour period. On a good day it’s 95%. I briefly published this report last year, using a different archive. The good day percentage and the percentage of good days hasn’t changed much.

    The Late Start report reports on how well departure times from the terminal match the scheduled departure. Yesterday morning, departures averaged 40 seconds late with a standard deviation of 74 seconds for the system as a whole. Leaving a terminal 2 minutes late is not an unusual event.

    On March 13th, #2 am rush hour trains leaving 241st St were on average 26 seconds late with a standard deviation of 42 seconds.

  • Larry Littlefield

    There was once a whole lot of AWOL. Then it went away. Now it’s back? If so, the TWU should be blasted for this.

    I always objected to financial snots on sites like Curbed who would make the claim that operating a train or bus was an unskilled job that should be paid minimum wage or something.

    I would point out that unlike my own work situation, where I could come and go within a range as long as the work gets done, the operators absolutely have to be there on time, which means they have to leave more time. And they have to schedule their vacation far in advance and co-ordinate it. That’s what we are paying for.

    Back in the mid-1980s, when I worked for NYCT the first time, there was one excuse that was always accepted for lateness. Transit delays, which would be checked against NYCT’s own records. Thus if a train was late, then the next train could be late or cancelled. I guess we are back to that now?

  • Anonymous

    The News article on delays makes it sound much worse than it is. The real problem (the root cause, as it were) is the freewheeling culture of New York subway riding that infects both passengers and crew, and indeed results from their symbiotic (parasitic?) relationship. It’s about quid pro quo; about prioritizing the needs of the few over the needs of the many.

    Passengers hold doors for each other because they know there is no consequence for doing so – neither shame nor physical injury. They also know that many conductors hold open, or reopen, subway doors out of courtesy. Needless to say, systems without conductors (e.g. virtually all subway systems around the world outside of New York) don’t do that. In the best subway systems, it is (a) obvious when the doors are about to close; (b) obvious when it’s time for the train to leave; (c) obvious that with no conductor looking out for you, doors closing on you will not reopen, causing injury and/or embarrassment; (d) trains run at regular intervals and frequently enough so that if you don’t catch one, you are OK just waiting for the next.

    Yes passengers are to blame for holding the doors, but who is to blame for insufficient messaging and inconsistent crew training that prevents creating a culture of “in New York, we do not hold subway doors, because we respect the time of passengers who already boarded, and we respect the MTA because it genuinely wants to run the trains on time”?

  • sbauman

    I don’t know why trains are AWOL.

    It might be there are no crews. It might be there is an insufficient number of operating trainsets. It might be that supervision has not assigned the crew to the train. I’m sure those who have worked for NYCT can add many more possibilities.

  • Larry Littlefield

    There was an attempt to change that culture, and some success, when the subway kept getting better.

    But “there is another train directly behind this one” has to be believed. Back in the day, and now, BS is suspected, and rightly so.

  • Joe R.

    I have no argument with good compensation for T/Os and bus drivers. It’s a stressful job, and despite the naysayers, it requires a lot of skill to either pilot a bus in NYC traffic or drive a 500-ton vehicle with 2000 passengers on routes with many stops. One skill often overlooked is hitting the platform markers when you come into a station. Yes, you can do that if you slow to a crawl 5 or 10 yards before the marker and creep up to it. However, that wastes precious time which isn’t in the schedule. So a T/O has to barrel into a station, and get the braking just right so they stop on the marker without needing to ease up on the brakes much. Anyone who says this is easy, I welcome them to try it in a train simulator like BVE. I took me a few weeks of regular practice to reliably hit my mark and still keep to the schedule.

    And then of course you have the issue of work hours and time off. As you said, anyone operating transit vehicles absolutely must be there on time, and they can’t take time off unless they get their shift covered. That takes its toll. That said, other than family or health emergencies there is no reason to go AWOL at the start of a shift, especially if you’re being well-compensated. The TWU should indeed be blasted for this.

  • Larry Littlefield

    As noted perhaps the TOs are late for the same reason everybody else is.

  • vnm

    Once you had to take the conductor’s word for it. Now there’s a countdown clock on the platform that says how many minutes until the next train arrives.

    Conductors should throw away the phrase “directly behind this one” and replace it with “one minute behind this one.” (Or whatever the number of minutes is.) Directly behind? It’s meaningless. OF COURSE the train is “directly” behind this one. It’s on a track, so there’s no other place it could be. The question isn’t where it is, but when it’s coming.