Tonight: Tell DOT to Get Moving on Lifesaving Bikeways for Midtown and Sunnyside

Community boards and the public will weigh in on important bike projects in Manhattan and Queens tonight.

After failing to endorse the project earlier this year, Manhattan Community Board 5 will get another look at crosstown bike lanes.

CB 5 is the lone holdout on the pair of protected lanes planned for 26th and 29th streets. DOT initiated the project after drivers killed Dan Hanegby and Michael Mamoukakis on 26th and 29th last spring.

CB 4 and CB 6 overwhelmingly endorsed the bikeways, but CB 5 tabled a vote in February.

DOT doesn’t need the board’s approval to move this project forward, but a strong show of public support could prod the city to get it done before someone else dies in traffic.

Also, DOT will host a town hall for protected bike lanes on Skillman and 43rd avenues in Woodside and Sunnyside. Tonight’s event was requested by Council Member Jimmy Van Bramer, who once supported the project but has since gotten cold feet after businesses complained about parking.

DOT usually won’t implement a street safety project without the blessing of the local council member.

Finally, Manhattan CB 4 will hear a request from the Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance for a protected bike lane on 10th Avenue between 30th Street and 42nd Street.

Details on tonight’s happenings below. Check the calendar for more info on these and other events.

For the second time, DOT will present plans for 26th and 29th street bikeways to Manhattan CB 5. 1 Penn Plaza, 6th Floor. 6 p.m. Also tonight: DOT hosts a town hall on bikeways for Skillman and 43rd avenues. Queens PS 150, 40-01 43rd Avenue, Sunnyside. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m.

DOT hosts a town hall on bikeways for Skillman and 43rd avenues. Queens PS 150, 40-01 43rd Avenue, Sunnyside. 6:30 to 8:30 p.m. Also tonight: Manhattan CB 4 hears from the Hudson Yards Hell’s Kitchen Alliance on a protected bike lane for 10th Avenue. The Flats, 554 W. 53rd Street, Community Room. 6:30 p.m.

