Today’s Headlines

  • New Yorkers Demand Cuomo Take Action on Congestion Pricing … (NY1)
  • … But the Governor Is Set on Taking More Cash From New Yorkers Instead (Politico)
  • Will Nixon Force Cuomo to Get Serious About Fixing the Subway? (Politico)
  • Rechler and Weisbrod Endorse Pricing (News); Times Questions E-ZPass as Cordon Tech
  • What It’s Like to Face Cuomo’s MTA After a 12-Hour Workday (QNS)
  • Some of Yesterday’s 4/5/6 Delays Were Triggered by Death of Track Worker (NYT, Post)
  • Post: Time to Repair Existing Hudson Tunnels as Alternative to Gateway
  • Businesses, Eric Adams Push Back Against de Blasio’s Lame Congestion Measures (Eagle)
  • With Growth Slowing, How Will de Blasio Make Good on Pledge to Increase Bike Ridership? (AMNY)
  • Stringer Calls for Elevated Penalties for Drivers With Repeat Camera Violations (NY1)
  • The State DMV Is Failing to Keep Dangerous Used Cars Off NY Roads and Streets (NY1)

  • Fool

    Revenue! Revenue! Revenue!

  • Larry Littlefield

    “With congestion pricing on sidelines, Cuomo doubles down on controversial subway-funding measure.”

    It isn’t a subway funding measure. It’s a measure to fund “the MTA.” Including MetroNorth and the Long Island Railroad. An unlimited ability to tax without accountability. They could jack up the cost of suburban improvements as high as they want, and suburban legislators would be thrilled because suburban graft jobs would be created.

    How about a lawsuit about the fact that NYC is the only locality in the state that doesn’t get municipal aid? Including the Hamptons.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/05/20/medicaid-the-rest-of-new-york-state-re-declares-war-on-new-york-city/

  • reasonableexplanation

    Okay, so what’s the angle here: “The State DMV Is Failing to Keep Dangerous Used Cars Off NY Roads and Streets”

    The article is a cookie cutter one, and focuses on the fact that after a flood, con men clean up cars without reporting them as flood damaged, making it hard for folks to detect. I don’t understand what you want the DMV to do, make already illegal fraud more illegal?

    Also, I guess the premise is confusing to me too; do we have a history of flood damaged vehicles causing pain for anyone but their owners?

  • Vooch

    The cycling numbers in the core areas are simply amazing ! The latest data proves latent demand for cycling as a mobility solution is enormous.

    Expansion of the PBL network remains the most cost effective solution to increase mobility in NYC. Adding 50 miles of PBLs every year should be the goal. 50 miles of PBLs costs $25 million. pennies

  • bolwerk

    Hell if I know what to do, but anything that could fail while moving 60 mph seems dangerous and you don’t really need a statistical profile to argue it shouldn’t be encouraged.

    It also probably increases insurance costs for everyone.

  • bolwerk

    So the most progressive candidate we could find to challenge Cuomo is an actress from a bad TV show with no political experience?

    That said, kudos for her for not being Christine Quinn. A very good baseline is not being Christine Quinn.

  • reasonableexplanation

    Well…good thing it’s illegal then, right? Like, other than complaining, what do you want to do?

    We already have yearly safety inspections, and it’s already a good idea to take a used car you’re planning to buy to a mechanic to get it checked out. They’re not magicians, they miss these things too, and that’s the honest ones, which are hard to find to begin with!

  • JarekFA

    It’s also illegal to register your car out of state when residing in NYS but how is that ever enforced?

  • bolwerk

    I don’t know what you can do other than use fines to discourage it. Or possibly set fines high enough so that the people who get caught are paying remediation for the people who aren’t caught. That probably can be a catch-all for all people who lie about the condition of their cars to buyers, inspectors, etc..

    But libservatives prefer prison sentences, I guess because it creates more jobs for disaffected rural whites?

  • bolwerk

    Is it? I’d think there are times when you *should* register out of state, though most of them are for business purposes. The one exception I can come up with is you primarily use the car out of state to begin with (e.g., because you have a vacation home elsewhere).

  • Vooch

    Someone needs to step it up – video of wen riding 20,000 miles/year

    https://www.wired.com/video/how-this-woman-rides-20-000-miles-a-year-on-her-bike

    LOL

  • Joe R.

    That’s pretty amazing. My best year so far was 5,000 miles and I don’t think I could have done much more even if the weather cooperated. One reason I didn’t pursue bike racing when I was young was the fact I would have needed to ride upwards of 10K miles annually to be competitive. I love riding, but not enough to spend that much time on the bike.

  • JarekFA

    If you are a NYS permanent resident then you are required to register your vehicle within 30 days of becoming a resident. Most people who register out-of-state must have some sort of out-of-state address that they use. But, I’d say the vast majority of those people truly live in NYS and register out of state since it’s cheaper.

  • Walk-Bike-Bus-Rail-Car

    PBLs are being slowed to a crawl by the awful community board process. Fortunately, I watched Bronx DOT commissioner Nivardo Lopez face down an audience dominated by anti-bike people last night at Bronx CB8. DOT is overruling CB8’s rejection of the PBL on Broadway along the northern 2/3rds of Van Cortlandt Park, and his defense of DOT’s decision against the audience’s parochialism and car-focus was intelligent and impressive.
    http://www.nyc.gov/html/dot/html/about/bio-lopez.shtml

    fwiw, I had some qualms about the PBL plan, because there is no PBL around the 242nd Street terminus of the #1 train. But the outrage by some in the audience against the plan was ridiculous considering the plan provides a NET GAIN of 3 parking spaces for cars and SHORTENS THE CROSSWALKS by 30%.

  • I am a piker compared to this amazing person. Even if I did the total of my best month ever, 1158 miles in July of last year, and repeated it for 12 months, I’d still be nowhere near 20,000 miles for the year.

    I probably won’t even hit my desired goal of 10,000 kilometres (6200 miles) or the lesser goal of 6000 miles, because I took my first-ever intentional break in February, and have missed so many days in March (such as today, for example).

  • I love riding in the summer; hence hitting 1000 miles in July for five straight years, with a high of 1158 last July. But in the winter I sure don’t love it! Then it is pure work; and I have to remind myself frequently that I am doing it in order to stay in shape.

    Then there’s fact that this rider has acheived these totals in Alaska! Doing this in Arizona, where it’s regularly 100 degrees in the summer and 70 in the winter and it never freezes, that I could almost understand. But doing it in Alaska is doubly incomprehensible.

  • Joe R.

    Exactly. Even in my good riding years I miss at least 100 days due to rain, snow, extreme cold or heat, or illness. So best case in NYC maybe you get 250 good riding days, more likely closer to 200. If I manage to do 25 miles on each of those days, then I’m at 5,000 miles

  • djx

    No government experience. I’d argue she has moderate political experience as an activist/citizen. More than the average citizen for sure.

  • Jesse

    Whoa Whoa Whoa. Say what you want about her political experience but leave Sex and the City out of this. That show never hurt you.

  • bolwerk

    I wonder if she soured on de Blasio. His civil liberties record is probably worse than Cuomo’s, and maybe as bad as Bloomberg’s.

  • bolwerk

    That’s true. Cable news has inflicted far more psychological damage.

  • bolwerk

    TBF, I don’t really care about the show, but I’m not a big fan of celebrity-politics crossovers.

  • Jesse

    I was kidding. But I happen to be a huge fan of SATC and I think we can all agree that if one of them had to run for governor, Miranda would be the best option by far.

  • djx

    I think there’s a difference between truly well-meaning celebrities on the one hand. I’d take Jesse Ventura as an example of that (though he was a mayor before running for governor).

    And on the other hand celebrities who run based on either ego (bad) or the potential to profit (very bad). Mr. Trump reflects these two.

    So would I rather have a hack like Cuomo who is experienced and working to slowly loot out state? Or a total newb like Nixon who has decent politics and who is doing this out of real ethical motivation. I’d go for the latter?

    I voted for Zephyr Teachout in the last primary. Will vote for Nixon in the next.

  • bolwerk

    No denying Nixon’s politics seem far less odious than Cuomo’s already.

  • bolwerk

    I concur. My post was more a commentary on how sorry it is that we don’t have homegrown politicians that are at least as progressive as Nixon, not a swipe at Nixon.

    For that matter, nearly every executive politician in NYS over the past generation has somehow been a product of infotainment culture anyway. Cuomo got his position largely through his daddy’s name and connections, his brother works at CNN, blah blah. Bloomberg ran a media empire, and has the rare of distinction of running for office to enrich his friends for ideological reasons. Even Giuliani was a useful stooge promoting a narrative of “liberal” indulgence in a counter-grassroots backlash refereed by tabloids. And de Blasio came about mainly because the favored neoliberal anointed candidate, “qualified lesbian” Christine Quinn, turned out to be a complete and utter policy lightweight.

  • Larry Littlefield

    The alternatives are collapse, bankruptcy, or de facto default on 50 percent of debt and pension obligations via 100 percent inflation over a period of years. Which is how NYC escaped from the 1970s.

  • Vooch

    twice a month to Philly and back would still leave you short

    LOL

  • redbike

    If you avidly follow Marty Golden’s career trajectory, check out

    https://citylimits.org/2018/03/21/watch-and-listen-andrew-gounardes-takes-a-second-shot-at-unseating-gop-senator/

    A heavy lift but IMHO its success is more likely than challenging Cuomo.