Today’s Headlines

- Subway On-Time Performance Hit a New Low in January (NYT)
- Byford: MTA Reviewing Use of Signal Timers That Slow Down Trains (News, AMNY)
- Cynthia Nixon’s Running for Governor and Cuomo Will Have to Defend His Transit Record (AMNY)
- Cuomo Guy Tries, Fails to Shut Down Testimony About Joe Lhota’s MTA Conflicts of Interest (Politico)
- MTA in No Rush to Seek Out Contractors Without a History of Corruption (Post, News)
- Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Wally Dominguez, 27, on Third Ave in the Bronx (AMNY, News, Post)
- TLC Knows Which Cabs Rack Up Tons of Camera Tickets, But Drivers Keep Their Hack Licenses (News)
- Looks Like Trump Got GOP Congress to Deny Funds for Gateway (Politico)
- LIRR Has a $20 Million Plan to Reduce Delays (AP)
- Avert Your Eyes — Albany’s Making Sausage (Bklyn Paper)
