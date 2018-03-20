Today’s Headlines

  • Subway On-Time Performance Hit a New Low in January (NYT)
  • Byford: MTA Reviewing Use of Signal Timers That Slow Down Trains (NewsAMNY)
  • Cynthia Nixon’s Running for Governor and Cuomo Will Have to Defend His Transit Record (AMNY)
  • Cuomo Guy Tries, Fails to Shut Down Testimony About Joe Lhota’s MTA Conflicts of Interest (Politico)
  • MTA in No Rush to Seek Out Contractors Without a History of Corruption (Post, News)
  • Hit-and-Run Driver Kills Wally Dominguez, 27, on Third Ave in the Bronx (AMNY, News, Post)
  • TLC Knows Which Cabs Rack Up Tons of Camera Tickets, But Drivers Keep Their Hack Licenses (News)
  • Looks Like Trump Got GOP Congress to Deny Funds for Gateway (Politico)
  • LIRR Has a $20 Million Plan to Reduce Delays (AP)
  • Avert Your Eyes — Albany’s Making Sausage (Bklyn Paper)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Larry Littlefield

    Just to be clear, Cynthia Nixon is running based on the idea that more should have been spent on schools, leaving ever less to be spent on transit and everything else.

    No one is coming out in favor of a greater priority for transit in the state with the highest state and local tax burden in the country. Everyone is seeking a way not to fund it, to make someone else fund it.

  • AMH

    “New York City Transit and the MTA as a whole for many, many, many years…have looked at this as a rehabilitative organization.”

    That seriously had me rolling on the floor. It’s not a transit agency, it’s a corruption-rehab agency!

  • AMH

    A big story today is the subway track worker fatality early this morning. I was sad to see coverage focus on his weight, as though he was to blame (spin for a future lawsuit, perhaps?)

    http://www.nydailynews.com/new-york/manhattan/mta-worker-takes-fatal-fall-subway-tracks-railing-breaks-article-1.3885503