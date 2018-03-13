Today’s Headlines
- Hundreds of Kids and Parents March to End the Killing of Children With Cars (AMNY, Post, Patch)
- Assembly Dems Chicken Out With a Weak-Sauce, Cabs-Only Version of Congestion Pricing (News)
- Subways Could Be Sped Up Overnight; “Trains Are Slower Because They Slowed Trains Down” (Voice)
- MTA Deficits Loom as Payroll and Debt Costs Rise (Bloomberg)
- Daily News: We Can Identify the Most Dangerous Drivers in NYC — Get Them Off the Streets
- A Six Month Closure for Upgrades — But Not Elevators — at 163rd Street C Station (NY1)
- Vance: Arraignments for Fare Evasion Down 88 Percent (News)
- Queens Electeds to MTA: Give Riders a Better “Freedom Ticket” Deal (TL)
- TLC Will Let Some Taxis Price Rides More Like Uber (Politico)
- Will Uber Drivers Support an “Uber Cap” This Time? (Crain’s)
- Serial Carjacker Kills Man, 50, in Williamsburg, Later Fatally Shot by Cop in Nassau (News, Post, Bklyner)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA