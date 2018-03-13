Today’s Headlines

  • Hundreds of Kids and Parents March to End the Killing of Children With Cars (AMNY, Post, Patch)
  • Assembly Dems Chicken Out With a Weak-Sauce, Cabs-Only Version of Congestion Pricing (News)
  • Subways Could Be Sped Up Overnight; “Trains Are Slower Because They Slowed Trains Down” (Voice)
  • MTA Deficits Loom as Payroll and Debt Costs Rise (Bloomberg)
  • Daily News: We Can Identify the Most Dangerous Drivers in NYC — Get Them Off the Streets
  • A Six Month Closure for Upgrades — But Not Elevators — at 163rd Street C Station (NY1)
  • Vance: Arraignments for Fare Evasion Down 88 Percent (News)
  • Queens Electeds to MTA: Give Riders a Better “Freedom Ticket” Deal (TL)
  • TLC Will Let Some Taxis Price Rides More Like Uber (Politico)
  • Will Uber Drivers Support an “Uber Cap” This Time? (Crain’s)
  • Serial Carjacker Kills Man, 50, in Williamsburg, Later Fatally Shot by Cop in Nassau (News, Post, Bklyner)

  • Larry Littlefield

    So with all those dedicated revenue streams that have been added over the years, 500,000 more jobs in NYC than five years ago, ridership close to the peak, all those fare increases, all those service cuts…

    The MTA is facing additional service cuts, and has no money for even the ongoing normal replacement (ie. maintenance) part of its capital plan.

    But the pensions and bonds will be paid regardless, because of the MTA’s monopoly, they say. They can do whatever they want to the serfs, and therefore the politicians and their political supports can do anything they want to the MTA. And force people to pay.

    And the question “why is this fair, and who benefitted” is kept out of the discussion.

    They are called “moral obligation bonds.” But those born after 1957 have limited moral obligation to pay those bonds and retirement benefits for past employees. And those born after 1980 have ZERO moral obligation. And not just with regard to the MTA.

  • Maggie

    To be fair, single occupant vehicles actually don’t cause congestion when they’re driven by residents. That’s just a myth by the climate change lobby.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I guess they were nervous about doing what they really wanted to do…exempt placard holders.

  • Maggie

    Luckily, placarded cars don’t contribute to congestion in the CBD either. No idea why people don’t realize this. And unfortunately there aren’t other ways to get into the Manhattan CBD or to circulate within it – those don’t exist. Manhattan would probably cease to function as we know it if road pricing was tilted to discourage SOVs.

  • bolwerk

    Cabs only congestion pricing? Seems very environmentally conscious to punish the people who are not bringing more cars into the city, and obviously doing their best to limit how much they use them.

  • Simon Phearson

    It seems wrong to even call a cabs-only plan “congestion pricing,” since the fee likely won’t have any effect on whether or where people take taxis. It’s just a cash grab, which was not actually the point of pricing congestion.

  • JarekFA

    So weak. Such cowards. They’d rather make us all suffer then do the right thing. This should be the easiest lift.

  • Joe R.

    Resident’s cars don’t take up any space when parked, either. That’s just a myth spread by the all-powerful bike lobby.

  • stairbob

    Exactly. Another punishment for people who are trying to get around the the city without having their own car.

  • Fool

    Lol, don’t piss off civil servant unions for you will loose your primary. (Taxi only congestion pricing)

  • Adrian Horczak

    Subways have killed so few people, yet they move so many. The technology used on those trains to keep them below the speed limit should be implemented in all motor vehicles.

  • JarekFA

    Pretty sure BdB pissed on all the medallion owners already.