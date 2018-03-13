Streetfilms: Kids Lead the March for Safe Streets

One_Thousand_Attend_NYC’s_March_for_Safe_Streets_on_Vimeo

Last night hundreds of New Yorkers marched in Brooklyn for safer streets. In the lead were kids, mourning the loss of other kids — 13-year-old Kevin Flores, 4-year-old Abigail Blumenstein, and 20-month old Joshua Lew were killed by motorists in the first three months of 2018.

In this Streetfilm by Clarence Eckerson Jr., Families for Safe Streets member Amy Cohen — who lost her son Sammy when a driver struck him in 2013 — likens yesterday’s march to the Dutch movement to stop the killing of children with automobiles the 1970s, which led to dramatic and sustained decreases in traffic deaths.

We can reshape our streets and our laws to protect children’s lives too. As you can see in the video, New Yorkers are ready for bold action to prioritize people over cars.

At Monday’s event, city leaders including Council Speaker Corey Johnson pledged to do what it takes to prevent further loss of life on NYC streets. To make good on that commitment, they’ll have to reform a system where even the most basic safety improvements are subject to the whims of people whose top priority is preserving curbside parking.

  • Guest

    I was there, it was an extremely powerful event. Shameful it takes this much work.

    We need to keep at it. Thoughts are with the victims.

ALSO ON STREETSBLOG

TA Calls for Grand Street to Serve People, Not Cars, During L Shutdown

By David Meyer |
Volunteers from Transportation Alternatives rallied on the Brooklyn side of the Williamsburg Bridge last night to call on the city to prioritize Grand Street for buses, bicycling, and walking when the MTA shuts down the western portion of the L train for 18 months to make Sandy-related repairs. Every day, New Yorkers make hundreds of thousands of trips on the […]

“New York” Post to Pedestrians: Drop Dead

By Ben Fried |
Can’t make the light in time? In the eyes of the Post, you’re a scofflaw. In case you missed it, the New York Post officially ceded the right to speak for "real New Yorkers" this morning, when it printed a piece of anti-pedestrian pabulum masquerading as a prescription for street safety. Noting that 178 people […]

Tonight: Voice Your Support for a Safer Fourth Avenue

By Streetsblog |
This week’s calendar is jam-packed with events relating to street safety, bike-share and transit service. The week starts with an important hearing on the future of Fourth Avenue in Brooklyn. With six lanes of moving traffic, Fourth Avenue is wide and dangerous. From 2006 to 2011, seven people were killed while walking on Fourth between […]

This Week: Call for a Safer Grand Street Bike Lane

By Streetsblog |
Last month, a hit-and-run driver struck and killed Matthew von Ohlen while he was riding in the Grand Street bike lane in Williamsburg. Tomorrow night at a special meeting of Brooklyn Community Board 1, von Ohlen’s friends and family will ask DOT to explore upgrading Grand Street to a protected lane. Check the Streetsblog calendar for a full list […]

Safer Streets Under Fire at Gerson “Town Hall”

By Ben Fried |
It’s safer to cross Grand Street. The arrogance! Lower Manhattan City Council rep Alan Gerson held a "transportation town hall" Monday night, following up on his pledge last year to closely monitor creeping safety enhancements to New York streets. Fellow City Council member John Liu, a candidate for comptroller, also made an appearance at the […]