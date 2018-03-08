Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo Still Won’t Take Responsibility for the Transit System He Runs … (News 1, 2)
  • … As Riding His Subway Becomes a Life-or-Death Proposition (Post, News, AMNY, RagNY1)
  • MTA Contractor That Gives Gov Big Bucks Has Record of Ripping Off the Public (News)
  • The Times Gives Shoddy Bus Service the Long-Form Treatment
  • Staten Island Express Bus Overhaul Takes Effect in August; Byford: It’s a Model for NYC (Advance)
  • MTA Isn’t Keeping Up With Repairs on the Relatively Few Subway Elevators It Has (AMNY)
  • More Coverage of the Schaller Cab Congestion Report: NYT, WNYC
  • Weather, Decrepitude Played Havoc With Bridge and Tunnel Commutes Yesterday (NYT; Post 1, 2)
  • De Blasio Pledges Action to Stop the Next Dorothy Bruns (News, Post)
  • Daily News Calls for License Sanctions for Repeat Traffic Camera Violations
  • Carting Worker Rams Truck Into Columbus Circle Building and Subway Entrance, Flees (PostPIX)

  • Fool

    Replace monorail in the Simpson’s monorail song with revenue.

  • Larry Littlefield

    So how much would the suburban counties contribute to funding for their maintenance and repairs? And why has no one mentioned that discrepancy, and put it in the context of all the other discrepencies?

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2017/05/20/medicaid-the-rest-of-new-york-state-re-declares-war-on-new-york-city/

    Doesn’t New York City have any representatives at all, at any level of government? Does every one of those provided with those sinecures here only represented public employees and contractors who live in the suburbs and have retired to Florida?

  • JarekFA

    I know man. It’s like double-taxation and then some.