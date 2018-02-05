Tonight: Speak Up for Safe Crosstown Bike Lanes at Manhattan CB 6

Tonight DOT will present plans for protected crosstown bike lanes on 26th and 29th streets to the Manhattan CB 6 Transportation Committee.

In the DOT redesign, most blocks between First Avenue and 12th Avenue would get parking-protected bike lanes [PDF]. The project would set an important precedent as the first of three crosstown protected bike routes the city is planning to implement on busy Midtown streets.

There’s clearly an urgent need for safer crosstown bike infrastructure. Last June, tour bus drivers killed Dan Hanegby and Michael Mamoukakis on 26th and 29th, respectively, in separate crashes just a few days apart.

The CB 6 meeting tonight could be especially significant. The CB 4 transportation committee endorsed DOT’s plan last month, while the CB 5 transportation committee waffled in the face of a parking-über-alles NIMBY contingent. If you want safer crosstown bicycling routes before someone else gets hurt, you can speak up tonight for this protected bike lane project — details below.

Tonight: The Manhattan CB 6 transportation committee takes up crosstown bike lanes on 26th and 29th streets. Also on the agenda: DOT and the MTA will present L train shutdown plans. NYU School of Dentistry, 33 First Avenue, Room 220. 7 p.m.

