Today’s Headlines

  • Driver Kills Basid Miah, 23, on Conduit Boulevard in East New York, No Charges Expected (News)
  • Speeding Drunk Driver Causes Five-Car Crash on Bronx Park East, Killing Shiquan Dunn, 31 (News)
  • The Times Is Appalled Cuomo and de Blasio Haven’t United to Fix the Subways
  • Greg David: NYC Business Leaders Don’t Care About the Transit System Like They Used To (Crain’s)
  • No Time Like the L Train Shutdown to Make the Union Square Subway Station Fully Accessible (Crain’s)
  • What Happens When Station Agents Leave Their Booths and Work Amongst the Riders? (NYT)
  • 14 Black Pastors Urge Cuomo to Equalize Fees on Uber and Yellow Taxis (News)
  • Daily News Wants Your Stories of Terrible Transit and Gridlocked Streets
  • The Video of This Group Bike Ride Doesn’t Jibe With the “Cycling Mob” Headlines (NBC, News)
  • Parents at PS172 Say the Speedway Gas Station in Sunset Park Is a Deathtrap (Bklyn Paper)
  • Send a Message That Cops Aren’t Above the Law — End Placard Abuse (Slate)

  • Larry Littlefield

    I’m not a Municipal Art Society public facilities snob. I though LaGuardia was OK the way it was, since how much time does one actually spend there?

    But the Albany and Schenectady bus stations are revolting. I guess I’ll make sure to plan ahead and get train tickets. The Schenectady Amtrak station is now a temporary trailer, but better that than what they have up the street.

    Speaking of Amtrak, it’s pretty annoying to hear The Donald decrying yet another wreck with people killed rather than celebrating it. If you keep trying to screw something up and kill it off, you shouldn’t be allowed to pretend to be upset by the consequences.

    I expect we’ll soon have some similar expressions of regret and concern from Cuomo, DeBlasio and the state legislature after some subway horror kills a bunch of serfs, as I predicted here, and it infuriates me in advance.

    https://larrylittlefield.wordpress.com/2016/01/02/the-nyc-subway-squeezing-the-serfs/

  • AstoriaBlowin

    This is the best part of the cycling “mob” story,

    “At one point, a driver who had been assaulted by a bicyclist made a U-turn against the flow of traffic in an attempt to chase down the group. That’s when he or she hit an NYPD officer, injuring the officer’s leg and hand, law enforcement sources said. That person wasn’t expected to face charges because it appeared to be an accident, according to the sources.”

    So the driver tries to at the least intimidate and maybe assault the group of cyclists with his car but injures someone else in the process and it’s an accident with no charges? But the cyclists will be charged with reckless endangerment if they are caught, what a city.

  • Larry Littlefield

    I saw a news report on the mob. It showed kids riding on the Cross Bronx Expressway, which was wrong. And which also didn’t happen this time.