Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo’s Pricing Plan Is the Real Deal (NYT, Politico, News, Post, AMNY)
- Andrew Lanza Early Frontrunner in the Whining Brigade (SOP)
- George Haikalis: Route Gateway Through Hoboken and Save $19B (News)
- De Blasio Ferries Exceed Ridership Expectations, Still < 1 Middling Bus Line (WorkBoat)
- Electric MTA Buses Debut in Williamsburg (Bklyn Paper)
- In NY It’s Legal for 16-Year-Old Kids to Use Cellphones While Driving (News)
- Driver Who Hit Cop in Times Square Charged With Attempted Murder (Post)
- Potential Weapon of Mass Destruction Left Unsecured at Port Authority Bus Terminal (Post)
- Chris Christie Now Just Another Schmuck With a State Police Detail (Bloomberg)
- Damn E-Bikes (Advance)
More headlines at Streetsblog USA