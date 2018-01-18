Today’s Headlines
- Partnership for NYC: Traffic Costs City $20B a Year (Post)
- NYT on Crosstown Bike Lanes: People Have Died — But!
- Justin Davidson: Pedestrianize Broadway and Get Cars Off Residential Blocks (NY Mag)
- Brian Kavanagh Doesn’t Want the BQX to Interfere With BQE Rebuild (Bklyn Paper)
- 7 Train Riders Will Lose Express Service for Track Repairs (News)
- New COs Assigned to Precincts in Manhattan and the Bronx (News, Post)
- NYPD Catches Sociopaths Who Hit Officer With Mercedes in Times Square (Post)
- Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder for Severely Injuring Cop With Stolen Car (NY1)
- Drunk Driver Gets 5 to 15 Years for Killing SI Woman on BQE (News, Advance)
- Medallion Owners Got the News and Crain’s to Run Very Similar Anti-Uber Op-Ed
- People You Share the Streets With (Advance)
