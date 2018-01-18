Today’s Headlines

  • Partnership for NYC: Traffic Costs City $20B a Year (Post)
  • NYT on Crosstown Bike Lanes: People Have Died — But!
  • Justin Davidson: Pedestrianize Broadway and Get Cars Off Residential Blocks (NY Mag)
  • Brian Kavanagh Doesn’t Want the BQX to Interfere With BQE Rebuild (Bklyn Paper)
  • 7 Train Riders Will Lose Express Service for Track Repairs (News)
  • New COs Assigned to Precincts in Manhattan and the Bronx (News, Post)
  • NYPD Catches Sociopaths Who Hit Officer With Mercedes in Times Square (Post)
  • Teenager Charged With Attempted Murder for Severely Injuring Cop With Stolen Car (NY1)
  • Drunk Driver Gets 5 to 15 Years for Killing SI Woman on BQE (News, Advance)
  • Medallion Owners Got the News and Crain’s to Run Very Similar Anti-Uber Op-Ed
  • People You Share the Streets With (Advance)

More headlines at Streetsblog USA

  • Guest

    Happens to a cop – Attempted Murder!
    Happens to a cyclist – No criminality suspected.

  • Ken Dodd

    I got intentionally hit by a speeding car from behind last year. Months later, and despite multiple witnesses as well as a full confession from the perp, it’s not even clear that the DA is charging him, let alone slapping him with the attempted murder charge he deserves. So I’m really interested to hear what these two goons will be charged with for an incident which, from watching the video, was less serious than mine.