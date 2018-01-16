Today’s Headlines
- Cuomo: Congestion Pricing Won’t Put a Price on Congested East River Bridges (Politico, News)
- No Sign Yet That Cuomo’s Subway Action Plan Is Improving Service (Post)
- Today’s the First Day on the Job for New NYC Transit Prez Andy Byford (News)
- Will the MTA Reopen All of Williamsburg’s Shuttered Subway Entrances Before the L-Pocalypse? (AMNY)
- DOT Defends Woodhaven Boulevard Bus Improvements From the Queens Motorhead Brigade (QChron)
- Let’s Get Speeding Traffic Out of Flushing Meadows Corona Park (QChron)
- Psychopath in a Mercedes Drags Cop, Blasts Through Times Square (Post)
- Motivate Hit Its Targets to Trigger Bike-Share Contract Renewal With the City Through 2029 (Crain’s)
- Bus Lane Cameras Go Live on the Bx6 (NY1)
- Damned Bike Lanes (Post)
