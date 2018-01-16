Today’s Headlines

  • Cuomo: Congestion Pricing Won’t Put a Price on Congested East River Bridges (Politico, News)
  • No Sign Yet That Cuomo’s Subway Action Plan Is Improving Service (Post)
  • Today’s the First Day on the Job for New NYC Transit Prez Andy Byford (News)
  • Will the MTA Reopen All of Williamsburg’s Shuttered Subway Entrances Before the L-Pocalypse? (AMNY)
  • DOT Defends Woodhaven Boulevard Bus Improvements From the Queens Motorhead Brigade (QChron)
  • Let’s Get Speeding Traffic Out of Flushing Meadows Corona Park (QChron)
  • Psychopath in a Mercedes Drags Cop, Blasts Through Times Square (Post)
  • Motivate Hit Its Targets to Trigger Bike-Share Contract Renewal With the City Through 2029 (Crain’s)
  • Bus Lane Cameras Go Live on the Bx6 (NY1)
  • Damned Bike Lanes (Post)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “The variables are infinite,” the governor continued. “You can pick times, you can do discounts — you can do whatever you want with the technology we now have.”

    Free for placard holders?

    All cynicism aside, this is encouraging. You don’t want to force everyone onto a crowded BQE, used by trucks, instead of an empty FDR in the middle of the day. You want to charge more at rush hour, and for travel to and from the most congested areas otherwise. That might also include Downtown Brooklyn and Long Island City, where high rises are replacing parking lots.

    And a second, lower-cost cordon could be added at the city line to pay for commuter rail improvements, perhaps with discounts for carpoolers.

  • stairbob

    I like agree with everything you say, Larry, except that carpooling is its own discount, since the passengers can chip in their share.

  • kevd

    A car with 4 people in it causes the same congestion and pollution as a car with 1 person in it.
    Those 4 people only create, per capita, 1/4 the congestion and pollution so it is entirely reasonable that they pay 1/4 the fee each. AKA, the whole car pays the same fee!

  • Larry Littlefield

    The Governor’s budget cuts transportation, spends one-shots, increases school aid more than inflation at 3 percent, presumably resulting in cuts to school services.

  • walks bikes drives

    I’m not so concerned with the lack of toll for the bridge. The toll is for entering the CBD and Brooklynites would have to travel way out of their way to avoid a toll to leave Brooklyn headed west. If they are not adding to congestion, let them be outside it. The plan still eliminates toll shopping because a vehicle would be less likely to travel downtown, out of its way, to avoid the toll on the Triborough, since the other bridges are on the toll corridor. And this of course is hoping that you still have to pay the toll even if you are just crossing to 59th st to get on the Queensboro.