Today’s Headlines

  • Get Your Wall-to-Wall Grayson Coverage: NYT, News, AMNY, PoliticoNY1Post, Bklyn Paper
  • Forecast Calls for “Accidents” Caused by Drivers Who Ignore Pleas to Stay Off Icy Roads (Post)
  • … And Unpredictable Conditions on Bike Lanes and Sidewalks (TransAlt)
  • MTA Fails to Keep Subway Stairs and Platforms Clear (AMNYPost)
  • Politico Removed the Paywall From Dana Rubinstein’s Comprehensive SOTS Piece
  • Suburban Reps, Turncoat Dems, and Marty Golden Will Determine the Future of NYC (News)
  • Outside Magazine Commissioned a Bike Snob Piece on “GoldenGate”
  • Bronx CB 8 Transpo Chair Invokes W.E.B. Du Bois to Oppose Safer Riverdale Ave. (Press)
  • Cop Charged With Manslaughter for Killing Fellow Officer in 2017 Bronx Crash (Post)
  • Details Scant After Driver Hits Person Walking in St. George (Advance)
  • Non-Union Contractor Org Calls Out Union Labor Deals and Cuomo for High MTA Costs (News)

  • Larry Littlefield

    “Senate Majority Leader John Flanagan (R-Suffolk County) said he does not believe a plan to charge motorists more to drive into congested parts of New York City will gain traction in his chamber.”

    Since the LIRR gets the first dollar of MTA revenue for its graft and sloth, and thus is not affected if there isn’t enough to go around.

    When the LIRR workers don’t bother to maintain their trains, as has happened often over the decades, the MTA just cuts subway service, borrows money, and drives more trains.

    The M1s that the MTA bought for the LIRR when it was first formed have long since been retired.

    http://www.nytimes.com/1999/01/03/nyregion/with-new-cars-lirr-gathers-bit-momentum-diesel-lines-go-head-class-electric.html

    From 1999. “It looks as if the long-suffering riders of the L.I.R.R.’s diesel lines are now moving to the head of the line in terms of comfort and service. But conditions appear to be darkening on the electrified lines, where commuters face years more of riding on 760 aging, problem-plagued M1 cars built in the late 1960’s and early 1970’s, and on a smaller number of M3 cars built in the mid-1980’s.”
    The R46 trains purchased at the same time are still in service on the subway. They’d still be operating fine now had the MTA not cut service on the subway to shift money to the disability fraudsters on the LIRR.
    All under Omerta. It is amazing how these sorts of folks get to take their shots with immunity to that Omerta being broken.