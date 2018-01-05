Today’s Headlines
- Get Your Wall-to-Wall Grayson Coverage: NYT, News, AMNY, Politico, NY1, Post, Bklyn Paper
- Forecast Calls for “Accidents” Caused by Drivers Who Ignore Pleas to Stay Off Icy Roads (Post)
- … And Unpredictable Conditions on Bike Lanes and Sidewalks (TransAlt)
- MTA Fails to Keep Subway Stairs and Platforms Clear (AMNY, Post)
- Politico Removed the Paywall From Dana Rubinstein’s Comprehensive SOTS Piece
- Suburban Reps, Turncoat Dems, and Marty Golden Will Determine the Future of NYC (News)
- Outside Magazine Commissioned a Bike Snob Piece on “GoldenGate”
- Bronx CB 8 Transpo Chair Invokes W.E.B. Du Bois to Oppose Safer Riverdale Ave. (Press)
- Cop Charged With Manslaughter for Killing Fellow Officer in 2017 Bronx Crash (Post)
- Details Scant After Driver Hits Person Walking in St. George (Advance)
- Non-Union Contractor Org Calls Out Union Labor Deals and Cuomo for High MTA Costs (News)
