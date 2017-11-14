RPA: Make New York More Affordable By Toppling Barriers to Housing Near Regional Rail

By reforming zoning laws that prevent density near regional rail stations, New York's suburbs could house 600,000 more people.

RPA found that 20 percent of regional rail stations outside New York City allow single-family homes to the exclusion of any other housing type. Map: RPA
Suburban governments can help relieve the New York region’s housing crunch by allowing more compact development near regional rail stops, according to a report released today by the Regional Plan Association [PDF].

While some suburbs have already taken steps to develop areas around rail stations into walkable neighborhoods, local zoning restricts housing and commercial development near transit in much of the region. The land near these rail stations could be used to connect more people to jobs and support housing for more than 600,000 people, says RPA.

RPA surveyed all 328 regional rail stations serving NYC in Connecticut, New York, and New Jersey. Of those, 264 have existing sewage infrastructure to support more intensive development. But construction of multi-family housing four stories or higher is only allowed at 114 stations.

RPA found that at 20 percent of regional rail stations outside New York City only single-family homes are allowed, to the exclusion of all other housing types.

The jurisdictions that are more hostile to transit-oriented development tend to be whiter and wealthier than those that have fewer restrictions. Nassau County takes the cake for stations engulfed by car-centric zoning, with 16 stations in towns where regulations don’t allow multi-family housing.

The land near these stations is going to waste on parking lots and car-centric sprawl. “These 16 stations in Nassau County had a median of 579,000 jobs accessible by transit within a 60 minute commute – almost five times the regional median of 121,000,” the report says.

Low density zoning near transit means higher rents and more congestion in Nassau County. Image: RPA
Low density zoning near transit means higher rents and more congestion. Image: RPA

It will take local zoning reforms to allow for walkable, mixed-use development near the region’s rail stations. State governments also have a role to play, says RPA, by making zoning reform a prerequisite for state assistance with infrastructure near stations, and requiring below-market housing in development near transit.

In towns with rail stations, local transit networks also need upgrades to provide “reliable and affordable” service, according to RPA.

“Strategies in this report rely on a commuter rail network and connecting local transit networks that are safe, well-managed, inexpensive, and adequately funded, so transit remains an attractive option,” the report says.

  • Westchester Revival

    But let’s make sure that the areas near those stations are walkable and bike-friendly, and not overwhelmed with parking spaces. Even supposedly urbanist TOD plans in many downtowns like New Rochelle and Yonkers call for far too much parking. Bike lanes are completely absent, even in flat neighborhoods and along waterfronts. Yonkers’s Alexander Street zone will one day have many tall buildings, yet the plans don’t show any bicycle infrastructure at all. It could be a bicycle paradise, and a future leg of the Hudson River Greenway.

  • Westchester Revival

    “State governments also have a role to play, says RPA, by making zoning reform a prerequisite for state assistance with infrastructure near stations, and requiring below-market housing in development near transit.” Yes! Yes! Yes!

  • Joe R.

    What bothers me here is the fact people who already live in an area think they can dictate through legislation what their neighbors can and can’t do with their property. That’s essentially what zoning is. You’re keeping someone from doing what they wish on property they own. If I want to build a 6-story apartment building on my property to house a bunch of my extended family members I should be able to do so. If I have a very large lot, more than I really need, I should be able to sell part of it to someone who may wish to build a house. If you want to preserve the “character” of your area, whatever that means, then the solution is easy. Buy up your neighbor’s properties so you can keep everything around you as is. Otherwise people should be free to do what they want on their property, provided it doesn’t cause pollution or crime issues.

  • HamTech87

    I agree with the part that current residents of a town shouldn’t be permitted to exclude others. Non-residents should have a seat at the table, and the proposal to have NYS use its leverage is a good one.

