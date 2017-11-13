This Week: DOT’s Revised Plans for 110th Street Bike Lanes

The public will get another look tomorrow at DOT’s bike plan for 110th Street on the West Side.

In June, DOT proposed painted bike lanes for 110th Street between Riverside Drive and Frederick Douglass Circle, at the northwest corner of Central Park. Members of Manhattan Community Board 7 said that wasn’t good enough, asking DOT to come back with a design that protects cyclists from motorized traffic.

As a connection to the greenway and Central Park, and the southernmost east-west cross street before Central Park disrupts the grid, 110th gets a sizable amount of bike traffic. Those numbers will only go up following Citi Bike’s recent Harlem expansion.

On Tuesday, DOT will come back to CB 7 with its revised design. If you want 110th Street to be safe for New Yorkers of all abilities to bike on, it’s important to show up.

Here are this week’s highlights from the Streetsblog calendar. Check the full calendar for more info on these and other events.

Today: The Brooklyn CB7 transportation committee will discuss a speed hump request for 44th Street between Sixth and Seventh avenues, parking enforcement in the district, and B63 bus service. 4201 Fourth Avenue. 6:30 p.m.

The Manhattan CB 7 transportation committee will consider DOT plans for bike lanes on 110th Street, pedestrian safety at Frederick Douglass Circle, and a resolution calling on DOT to study traffic on Broadway. 300 W. 110th Street. 7 p.m.

Thursday: The Biking Public Project, dedicated to improving conditions for working cyclists, holds its monthly meeting. CUNY Grad Center, 365 Fifth Avenue, Manhattan, room 6304.01. 6:30 p.m.

Friday: Join the Transportation Alternatives Queens Committee and its #bike2QBB Crescent Street Protected Bike Lane campaign for a bike-to-work social ride. 30-04 30th Street, Astoria. 8 a.m. Details here.

Watch the calendar for updates. Drop us a line if you have an event we should know about.