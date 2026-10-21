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Today's Headlines

Wednesday’s Headlines: Central Park Week Continues

More Central Park coverage is coming to wrap up the week. Plus today's headlines.
12:01 AM EDT on October 21, 2026
Wednesday’s Headlines: Central Park Week Continues
For all our Central Park coverage, click here.

Streetsblog’s reporters spent all day Tuesday in Central Park, providing full-team live coverage of a day in the life of the world’s most famous public space.

Read our insights and experiences and interviews from the day at our live-blog, which will last for for eternity even though its “live” era has ended. We also posted some video.

And don’t miss out on all our Central Park Week content (and more to come!):

J.K. Trotter’s new interview with David Saltonstall of the Central Park Conservancy.

Sammy Sussman on Central Park’s “strange” NYPD precinct.

Dave Colon on the city’s failure to surround the park with protected bike lanes.

Sophia Lebowitz on the city’s failure to implement safety recommendations for the park put forward by the Central Park Conservancy in 2024.

Yorkville resident Brennan Carley on the need to implement those recommendations now.

In other news:

  • Speaking of Central Park, the City Council will vote on Thursday to ban horse carriages. (amNY)
  • Cycling advocate Neile Weissman wants the rules of the road enforced in the park. (Daily News)
  • The National Urban League signed onto Amazon’s campaign to kill the Delivery Protection Act. (City & State)
  • City Council members use AI to write their public statements. (City & State)
  • New renderings of the Mets casino show lots of bike lanes. (Gothamist)
  • A hit-and-run driver ran over and killed a man in Cypress Hills. (Brooklyn Eagle)

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David Meyer
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.

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