Tuesday’s Headlines: Creative Enforcement Edition
State Sen. Erik Bottcher wants New York City to borrow a novel bike enforcement tactic from London. Plus more news.
By David Meyer
12:01 AM EDT on October 20, 2026
David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as an editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post and is now Managing Editor.
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