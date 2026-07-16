Thursday’s Headlines: Boogie Down Busway Edition
The Bronx is getting a better bus route on Tremont Avenue. Plus other news.
12:01 AM EDT on July 16, 2026
Tabloid legend Gersh Kuntzman has been with New York newspapers since 1989, including stints at the New York Daily News, the Post, the Brooklyn Paper and even a cup of coffee with the Times. He's also the writer and producer of "Murder at the Food Coop," which was a hit at the NYC Fringe Festival in 2016, and “SUV: The Musical” in 2007. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.
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