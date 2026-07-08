How the NYPD Abandoned Cyclists (Again) on America’s 250th Anniversary
The NYPD seems to believe that cars are transportation but bicycles are toys, as we saw again on the West Side on July 4.
By Gary Roth
12:02 AM EDT on July 8, 2026
Gary Roth is a graduate of Columbia University GSAPP, a former adjunct professor of urban planning, and works in the transportation space. He resides in Chelsea and commutes daily by Citi Bike.
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