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Friday Video: A ‘Grand’ Grand Army Plaza

New from Third Place News: the hope that someday, the ceremonial arch will be part of Prospect Park — a true third place for open-space-craving Brooklynites.
12:03 AM EDT on June 26, 2026
Friday Video: A ‘Grand’ Grand Army Plaza
Editor Gersh Kuntzman channels the NIMBYs in this great new video about Grand Army Plaza from Third Place News. Photo: Stephen Landry/Third Place News

Have you lost the thread on what the Department of Transportation is planning for Grand Army Plaza in the heart of Brooklyn? Let Stephen Landy of Third Place News — with a huge assist from Streetsblog Editor Gersh Kuntzman and journalist John Surico — explain the process from the current community outreach all the way to (hopefully) a finished car-free plaza.

Of note: Third Place News is not named after the concept of finishing last in a three-horse race; its name is a reference to the concept of the “third place” — hangouts that are neither home nor work, but are nonetheless essential for human joy.

In New York, that third place will soon be a car-free Grand Army Plaza.

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Streetsblog
This piece was the work of the Streetsblog staff.

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Friday Video | Grand Army Plaza | Public Space

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