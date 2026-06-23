Tuesday’s Headlines: Does Zohran Mamdani Know Billy Idol Edition

Last week, we ran a blockbuster story about how lawmakers at all levels of government are trying to undermine New York City’s citizen enforcement program against idling trucks — a decade-old program that awards idling complainants a portion of the resulting ticket.

The city has banned idling since the Lindsay administration — but finally allowed residents to get a “bounty” on tickets in 2018, a program that was relaunched in a high-profile 2020 event at City Hall where singer Billy Idol snarlingly endorsed the slogan, “Billy never idles” (the late February press conference with then-Mayor Bill de Blasio was also a notorious super-spreader event, but that’s not important right now).

Given the attacks on the program, we sent Sophia Lebowitz to the mayor’s presser at City Hall to ask if he would let the program die or bolster it (Lebowitz reminded the mayor, after all, that City Hall recently celebrated collecting nearly $10 million in unpaid idling fines from Amazon). In short, she asked, “Do you support the city’s longstanding practice of giving idling complainants a share of the fine if their complaint is successful?”

The mayor started out oddly. “You said this is a longstanding practice?” he asked. (Yes, longstanding, she said.)

The mayor was still on shaky ground: “I think that, you know, we have, we are looking to make it easier for New Yorkers to breathe in this city. And part of that means that we are taking every measure that we can to prevent not only the flouting of our laws, but also the rampant idling that we see across our city, and this longstanding city policy is something that we do support.”

So there you have it, pro-pollution pols: The mayor has issued his rebel yell.

In other news: