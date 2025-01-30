Thursday’s Headlines: Duff Man Enters

Sean Duffy took the reins at the U.S. Department of Transportation late Tuesday. His first action? To begin the process of scrapping the Biden administration's fuel efficiency standards for new automobiles.

The Biden standards were designed in part to push the auto industry to make more electric vehicles — opposition to which has become a right-wing shibboleth. In a statement, Duffy said the standards "have needlessly driven up the cost of a car in order to push a radical Green New Deal agenda."

"The American people should not be forced to sacrifice choice and affordability when purchasing a new car," Duffy said — conveniently ignoring the inconvenience of having to spend money on gas to keep those cars running.

Of course, as Streetsblog USA Editor Kea Wilson pointed out on X, it's not cars hitting Americans' pocketbooks but car dependency. Many Americans have no choice but to drive, thanks to more than a century of short-sighted investments in highways and roads that make it impossible to get around any other way (a policy that Duffy will only bolster. "Cleaner" cars alone will do nothing to make transportation more cost-efficient.

Also: please don't buy this bullshit that Duffy is doing this to "Make Cars More Affordable." Compulsory driving will never be affordable, no matter how much we subsidize it by allowing automakers to stop investing in cleaner fuels/tailpipe technologies... https://t.co/Cd3QhttAPp — streetsblogkea (@streetsblogkea) January 29, 2025

Unscathed so far by the Trump-Duffy DOT are crucial Biden policies like the FHWA's backing of congestion pricing and the revamp of road design standards that prevent sensible pedestrian and bike-friendly street redesigns for years. And Trump's abrupt, alleged reversal of his bone-headed federal spending freeze leaves U.S. DOT grants unscathed (for now).

This is no way to run a government — but you knew that.

In other news: