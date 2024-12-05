Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: The Case of the Misidentified Getaway Bike Edition

Wednesday's wall-to-wall coverage of a Midtown assassination had a small transportation angle. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EST on December 5, 2024

Wikimedia Commons
It's time for our year-end appeal. Click the banner or the Angel Mendoza credit line to donate (please!).

There's not much for us to add to the city's biggest news of the day — the alleged targeted killing of United Healthcare CEO Brian Thompson in Midtown early on Wednesday morning.

There was a Streetsblog angle, however: NYPD initially said Thompson's killer fled on an electric Citi Bike — before retracting that later in the day: According to Citi Bike operator Lyft, none of its bikes were tied to the gunman's escape. The cops put out a photo of the bicycle in question, which as Streetsblog contributor Austin Celestin noted, hardly looked like one of Lyft's white e-bikes. ABC reported that the shooter was caught on video before the incident outside Frederick Douglass Houses on the Upper West Side carrying an e-bike battery.

The possible role of a Citi Bike still sent social media — and traditional media, for that matter — in a tizzy. The Times ran a whole story based on the incorrect information that the assailant fled on a Citi Bike, as did other outlets.

As the Paper of Record noted, "Citi Bike riders must use a debit or credit card to borrow a bicycle, and the departing and arriving docks and times are recorded. Armchair sleuths scraped Citi Bike’s data for nearby bicycle use at the time of the attack."

NYPD, meanwhile, chased its own bad information to the Upper East Side dock that one of those "armchair sleuths" fingered as the assailant's possible destination. The Times reported "a group of police officials were gathered at a Citi Bike kiosk on Madison Avenue and 82nd Street on the Upper East Side," scouring nearby buildings for footage of the bike-share station.

But it was all, at least for now, naught.

In other, less-mysterious, news:

  • Despite the high-profile killing, tourists and New Yorkers nearby told Gothamist they felt perfectly safe on Wednesday.
  • Here we go again: The MTA is back with another round of pre-congestion pricing info sessions. (Gothamist)
  • Meanwhile, congestion pricing supporters vanquished toll opponents in an amNY online straw poll with 3,000 participants.
  • The jury in the trial of Daniel Penny continued its deliberations. Check out Hell Gate's excellent analysis.
  • UNESCO dubbed Grand Central Madison the "world's most beautiful passenger station." (Gothamist)
  • CBS New York profiled a working class music teacher upset over congestion pricing — without mentioning that she'd be eligible for an income-based discount.
  • NYPD's Shotspotter technology continues to not be all it's cracked up to be. (Hell Gate)
  • Gothamist broke down what types of buildings could be built under the mayor's pending City of Yes for Housing plan. They're really no big deal.
  • The feds have finally approved the Port Authority's plan for a new Midtown bus terminal. (NJ.com)
  • Anti-bike mayoral adviser Ingrid Lewis-Martin's attorney is in the running to be Donald Trump's next U.S. attorney in Brooklyn. (Daily News)
  • New flash: congestion pricing will be good for kids' health. (Crain's)
  • And, finally, this is the part of our daily headlines post where we celebrate yesterday’s donors to our annual December pledge drive. Thanks, Clayton! Thanks, John! Thanks, Peter! If you want to join the honor roll, we’d love to have you (hint, hint!)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

Streetsblog USAUrban Planning

Could ChatGPT Make America More Walkable?

No, generative AI shouldn't plan a whole city — but a new study argues it could help identify gaps in our sidewalk networks, tree canopies, and more.

December 5, 2024
Open Streets

City Scales Back Hugely Popular Fifth Ave. Holiday Open Street Despite Sales Boosts

Mayor Adams is the Grinch who stole his own car-free Christmas shopping spree!

December 4, 2024
Delivery

The ‘Instacart Loophole’: Council Seeks To Expand Minimum Wage to Grocery Deliveristas

City pols want to close a loophole that is allowing grocery delivery app companies like Instacart to get around paying their workers the deliverista minimum.

December 4, 2024
bus lanes

DOT Commish: ‘We Are Doing A Great Job’ … Falling Short of Bus Lane Requirement

New York City is going to end 2024 having painted the smallest number of bus lanes in six years, and if you ask the person in charge of the Department of Transportation, that's fine.

December 4, 2024
See all posts