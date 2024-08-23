Skip to Content
Streetsblog New York City home
Streetsblog New York City home
Log In
Today's Headlines

Friday’s Headlines: Return of the Sinkhole Edition

The Hudson River Greenway's uptown sinkhole sinks again. Plus more news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 23, 2024

Photo via Adam Fran|

The Hudson River Greenway is closed between 181st Street and Dyckman because of this nasty sinkhole.

The Hudson River Greenway's uptown sinkhole has sunk once again.

Parks Department officials shuttered 1.25 miles of the greenway after heavy rainfall over the weekend reopened the notorious crater around 187th Street, a spokesperson said.

The closure marks the latest failure in the city's ongoing — and costly — effort to keep the path from caving. A previous $1.2. million patch-up lasted only a few months before beginning to sink.

"We've made significant effort to make patch repairs above ground, but it's clear that there are substructure issues that are causing failures along this route, and which require a much larger response," Parks spokesperson Kelsey Jean-Baptiste told Streetsblog this week.

"We're working with several agencies including State and City DOT, DEP, and DDC geotechnical engineers to confirm the root of the issue and determine the best long-term solution. In the meantime, we are exploring options to fill in the existing sinkhole quickly and reopen the pathway."

The latest sinkhole is a whopping 11 feet by 6 feet in diameter, Jean-Baptiste said. In the meantime, cyclists can take a nasty two-mile detour among the dangerous car traffic of Broadway, as the clip below documents:

Reporting by Kevin Duggan

In other news:

  • Placard abuse complaints have doubled this year, according to Gothamist.
  • DOT is rolling out more electric vehicle charging ports at city parking garages.
  • A lithium-ion battery fire landed an FDNY firefighter in the hospital. (Daily News)
David Meyer@dahvnyc

David was Streetsblog's do-it-all New York City beat reporter from 2015 to 2019. He returned as deputy editor in 2023 after a three-year stint at the New York Post.

Stay in touch

Sign up for our free newsletter

More from Streetsblog New York City

congestion pricing

State Legislators Say They Never Gave Hochul the Power to Pause Congestion Pricing

If the state legislature wanted to give Gov. Hochul power to "pause" congestion pricing, they would have written it into the law, a group of current and former state lawmakers said.

August 23, 2024
Bike Lanes

New Protected Bike Lanes Will Connect to Ridgewood Reservoir

Getting to Highland Park will no longer be a dangerous nightmare.

August 23, 2024
Environmental Justice

Brian Ketcham, Automotive Engineer Who Subverted Car Culture, 85

New York has lost a giant: A fighter against pollution, for justice and for congestion pricing.

August 22, 2024
Citi Bike

‘Completely Unreliable’: Full Citi Bike Docks Cut Off Red Hook Even More

Unreliable Citi Bike service is another obstacle to get to and from the waterfront enclave.

August 22, 2024
See all posts