Thursday’s Headlines: Rebel with a Cause Edition

Now, let's get to the livable streets news, however limited, fer chrissakes:
- The best story of the day was Hell Gate's definitive debunking of Mayor Adams's claim that he has made McGuinness Boulevard safer by adding in a bike lane that everyone parks in. As Max Rivlin-Nadler reports, "[It's] almost like the people that put this bike lane in didn't give enough of a shit to care."
- Some Jersey pols want drivers to be able to deduct tolls from their taxes ... which kinda defeats the whole point of raising money for roads from their users. (NJ.com)
- The mayor wants to build, baby, build. (NY Times, amNY)
- Mind the gap ... in court! (amNY, Crain's)
- Get ready for 2-castrophe in the Bronx. (Bronx Times)