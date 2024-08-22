Skip to Content
Thursday’s Headlines: Rebel with a Cause Edition

See a video of Streetsblog reporter Dave Colon ... in a dunk tank. Plus other news.

12:01 AM EDT on August 22, 2024

You have to do a lot to support journalism these days.

Any fan of Streetsblog knows senior reporter Dave Colon, the Sprewell-jersey-clad fashion plate who stalks the halls of the MTA by day ... and co-edits the worker-owned website The New York Groove by night (we hope).

Now, far be it for us to ask you to help support another website, but Colon and his pixel-pocked colleagues at the Groove invited the public last night to The Mallard Drake bar to publicly flog the sleeveless scribe, via a dunk tank, to raise money for his fledgling publication.

And dunked he was — repeatedly, including four times by this reporter. Here's what that looked like:

Ohhhhh!

If you couldn't make the barroom bacchanal, consider making a small gift to the Groove by clicking here. It will go towards quality journalism, as well as building the perfect Dad bod.

Now, let's get to the livable streets news, however limited, fer chrissakes:

  • The best story of the day was Hell Gate's definitive debunking of Mayor Adams's claim that he has made McGuinness Boulevard safer by adding in a bike lane that everyone parks in. As Max Rivlin-Nadler reports, "[It's] almost like the people that put this bike lane in didn't give enough of a shit to care."
  • Some Jersey pols want drivers to be able to deduct tolls from their taxes ... which kinda defeats the whole point of raising money for roads from their users. (NJ.com)
  • The mayor wants to build, baby, build. (NY Times, amNY)
  • Mind the gap ... in court! (amNY, Crain's)
  • Get ready for 2-castrophe in the Bronx. (Bronx Times)

