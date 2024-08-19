Monday’s Headlines: Watered-Down Toll Edition

Coming soon: Another giveaway to the city's placard elite?

We already knew Gov. Hochul was talking about lowering the congestion pricing toll from its peak charge of $15, but now, according to a New York Post exclusive, she's now considering exempting New York City workers from paying the toll when they drive to work.

To find out how idiotic this idea is, we crunched some numbers. According to Replica, the data firm, there are roughly 35,000 people who drive their own car into the congestion zone for work from the five boroughs and the eight suburban counties north and east of the city on a typical weekday (if that number seems low, remember, it does not include pass-through traffic or people coming to the CBD for other purposes). Here's how those drivers break down:

Almost 42 percent have a household income of more than $200,000.

Their average household income is $265,000.

Their median income is $166,000, more than twice the city median.

These are not people who can't afford the $15 toll (minus the credit for the bridge or tunnel toll they may already be paying). And if they are city workers, they have placards that allow them to park wherever they want, a benefit that is worth thousands and should be taxed, but never is.

Worse, exempting city workers — who represent a sizable number, perhaps even a plurality of drivers into the congestion zone — sets congestion pricing up for the very fall that opponents gleefully cheer. When all those city workers are exempted from paying the toll, congestion pricing won't raise enough money to fund transit to the extent that it's needed. Plus, the roads will still be congested, eliminating the other benefit of congestion pricing.

Here's hoping this idea is DOA when the governor finally floats it — conveniently after the election, the Post reported.

Then again, maybe there's some sick logic to the governor's strategy of encouraging more driving: The Post reported that she's also considering taxing oil companies to create a climate relief fund (which will be easier for Big Oil to swallow if everyone keeps driving everywhere).

In other news: