Friday’s Headlines: Turkey Day Comes Early Edition

The big story yesterday was the news — broken by the Times — that federal prosecutors had issued subpoenas to Mayor Adams, his campaign staff and his City Hall office related to possible illegal campaign activity involving the Turkish government and that weird thing with the FDNY and the Turkish consulate.

Everyone followed the initial report, including the Post, the Daily News, Gothamist, but ultimately nothing matched the delicious nut graph by Times scribes Willie Rashbaum and Dana Rubenstein:

The new subpoenas came nearly nine months after the corruption investigation first entered public view, meaningfully altering the city’s political landscape. Since then, the mayor has become a political target, with sagging approval ratings and at least three challengers in the 2025 Democratic primary.

Nice.

