Thursday’s Headlines: Here’s Why We’re Frustrated Edition

It has been often said (in our newsroom) that government is a great big accountability-avoidance machine. And that machine has been going full speed since Gov. Hochul put her "indefinite pause" on congestion pricing.

Surely Hochul is being held accountable for her decision to single-handedly suspend a 2019 state law, right? No. Because the federal government has not issued one small document — the Value Pricing Pilot Program agreement that must be signed by the state and city Department of Transportation, as well as the MTA — Hochul doesn't have to do anything.

Meanwhile, the MTA board, which voted only a few weeks ago to implement congestion pricing on June 30, can't force the governor to sign a document that hasn't been issued. Instead, on Wednesday, under pressure to do something, it passed a weak resolution saying simply that it is ready to implement congestion pricing when allowed to do so.

And this came after two of the state's top Democrats — Sen. Chuck Schumer and Assembly Speaker Carl Heastie — said they had no intention of using their influence to persuade the governor to carry out a state law that had created that ultimate unicorn of state government: a reliable and fair funding stream for transit.

Later in the day, Hochul put out a self-serving statement defending her commitment to transit — specifically projects like the Second Avenue subway extension that the MTA had literally just canceled.

The statement, by the way, didn't mention congestion pricing at all — oh, that's dead, let's be honest (as I and amNY opined) — and incredulously added, "My record of delivering resources for critical priorities in the state budget should provide the MTA with full confidence in future funding streams."

Literally no one has that confidence right now.

So it's really frustrating — a point made gorgeously by "War on Cars" co-host Aaron Naparstek on Twitter.

If a governor can unilaterally cancel laws that she doesn't like -- especially a law that took years of organizing, coalition building, and legislative effort to come together -- then what is the point of having a State Assembly and Senate? What is the point of democracy? https://t.co/PVlcfe9MNh — Aaron Naparstek (@Naparstek) June 26, 2024

