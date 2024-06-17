Monday’s Headlines: Hochul’s Isolation Edition

The big story of the weekend was the news — which broke late on Friday, but was posted quickly by Streetsblog — that the federal government thinks congestion pricing would be just great, an announcement that isolates Gov. Hochul even more from her government, her supporters, her agencies and people who just want cleaner air and unclogged streets (amNY also covered the federal report).

Isolation is the key word here, because despite the governor's unilateral move to pause congestion pricing, she still needs to come up with a plan to replace it — and for now, no one is playing along. The legislature adjourned earlier this month without capitulating to #CongestionKathy, and more and more voices are rising up to say that abandoning Plan A (which happens to be the law) without a Plan B is really dumb. (Or, as Rep. Ritchie Torres told Streetsblog, it was "irresponsible" and "destructive. Or, as Jacobin put it, it was "indefensible.")

We all know where this is going: The MTA Board will meet next week and hear from agency officials that without the reliable $1 billion in new revenue, massive cuts to basic state-of-good-repair work and court-ordered subway accessibility will go by the wayside.

Then the action will shift to Albany, where the governor is likely to summon legislators for a special session, as the Times reported, to jigger taxes, raise some fees, move some money around or take on new debt — all to avoid a completely reasonable toll to drive into the most congested, most-transit-rich place in the country.

Lawmakers will have to stand strong and remember that congestion pricing wasn't just about raising $1 billion for the MTA; it was also about reducing congestion, clearing the air, making neighborhoods more livable, creating great public space instead of car storage, building more bike lanes and wider sidewalks — just making the city better, as Open Plans pointed out last week.

And the legislature should stand strong because Hochul's reckless move has isolated her so badly. Everyone's been covering it:

Streetsblog contributor Aaron Short, writing in the Commercial Observer , put it this way: Hochul "managed to alienate the business community, including commercial real estate, as well as lawmakers, advocates and millions of New Yorkers who take transit every day."

The Times showed how isolated she is from the rest of the country, which was waiting to see New York get congestion pricing over the finish line.

She's also isolated from most of the city government, as we discovered last week:

The CITY OF NEW YORK is saying that harmful air pollution comes from cars, yet Mayor Adams supports the congestion pricing pause... Make it make sense. https://t.co/3yM3zLAD3N — Streetsblog New York (@StreetsblogNYC) June 14, 2024

So this isn't over yet.

