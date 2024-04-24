Wednesday’s Headlines: Four for Fifth Edition

You may recall previous Streetsblog reporting about how the organizers of the Fifth Avenue open street in Brooklyn had bailed due to a lack of cash, forcing the Department of Transportation to find a new volunteer or business group to run the popular weekend car-free street.

The good news? The DOT has inked a deal with the Fifth Avenue Open Streets Merchants Association to operate the open street, which will be in place every Saturday from 11 a.m. until 10 p.m.

The bad news? What was once 15 blocks of blissful promenade in 2023 will shrink to just four this year, according to DOT's 2024 slate of open streets released last week.

But at least we now know.

In other news:

In Brooklyn, many of us went to a protest and a seder broke out. Naturally, the Post and the Times were there, but so was omnipresent Liam Quigley, sharing a thread:

Hundreds of protestors calling for the US to stop sending weapons to Israel just blocked traffic at Grand Army Plaza pic.twitter.com/tv2oq8JbXO — Liam Quigley (@_elkue) April 23, 2024