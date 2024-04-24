Park Slope
Wednesday’s Headlines: Four for Fifth Edition
The good news? There's a new operator for the Fifth Avenue open street. The bad news? It's four blocks, down from 15 last year. Plus other news.
Stay in touch
Sign up for our free newsletter
More from Streetsblog New York City
See all posts
MTA Plan to Run Brooklyn-Queens Train on City Streets a ‘Grave’ Mistake: Advocates
A 515-foot tunnel beneath All Faiths Cemetery would slightly increase the cost of the project in exchange for "enormous" service benefits, a new report argues.
Full Court Press by Mayor for Congestion Pricing Foe Randy Mastro
Pay no attention to that lawyer behind the curtain fighting for New Jersey, the mayor's team said on Tuesday, channeling the Wizard of Oz.
Tuesday’s Headlines: Valley of Political Death Edition
Did you see the new poll showing congestion pricing is really unpopular? Ignore it! Good times are coming. Plus other news in today's headlines.
Open Streets Groups Warn of Extra Red Tape to Run Events
Two weeks notice for hopscotch or a yoga class?