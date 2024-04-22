Skip to Content
NYPD

Monday’s Headlines: A Federal Case over Parking Edition

We're flicking our bicycle bell over a big scoop last week that no one picked up on...yet. Plus other news.

12:03 AM EDT on April 22, 2024

Sorry to flick our own bicycle bell, but we certainly didn't get enough attention for David Meyer's big scoop on Friday that the Department of Justice — the federal one! — may sue the city if cops don't stop parking on the sidewalk.

All weekend long, we were thinking tout le monde would be following that story, especially given that it followed a report by the Department of Investigation — our local little one — that similarly concluded that the NYPD's practice of allowing and indeed encouraging illegal parking must stop.

And that report was followed by an NYPD handout story in the Post that claimed the police would finally do something about it (a story the NYPD has not officially confirmed).

That's a lot of news parked on that there sidewalk. But for now, the only coverage we saw was on NBC News 4. It's a pretty big story, and we'll be asking the mayor about it at his weekly Off-Topic Tuesday. Until then, our colleagues in the media should follow our story — though here's one reason why they may be pissed at me:

In other news from the weekend:

  • Some guy is covering up subway security cameras. (NYDN)
  • Street vendors just want to operate legally. (Hell Gate)
  • Welcome to Kiss Korner — and, no, don't pucker up. But you might want to rock and roll all night and part of every day. (NY Post)
  • Car carnage in the Bronx. (NYDN)
  • Former federal transit man Larry Penner to government: Earth Day should be every day. (Mass Transit)
  • And, finally, we have a bone to pick with the car-centric New York Times' new word game, Strands. On Sunday, the clue was "That's Life!" and the words were supposed to reflect key benchmarks in a human's life. But one bum choice stood out (which we've outlined in red):
Is learning to "drive" really a milestone on par with learning to walk, talk or marry? The Times seems to think so.
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

Tolls

Hochul, Legislators Reach Toll Evasion Crackdown Deal

Higher fines for covering a plate and for not paying tolls are part of the budget deal inked on Saturday.

April 22, 2024
Speed limits

Behind the Scenes: How Gov. Hochul Got ‘Sammy’s Law’ Over the Finish Line

Opponents didn't want to put their name on a no vote for the life-saving measure.

April 22, 2024
Streetsblog USADriving

SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving is Going on in America’s Top Metros

Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.

April 21, 2024
Parking Placards

Justice Dept., Citing Streetsblog Reporting, Threatens to Sue NYPD Over Cops’ Sidewalk Parking

The city is now facing a major civil rights suit from the Biden Administration if it doesn't eliminate illegal parking by cops and other city workers.

April 19, 2024
