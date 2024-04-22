Monday’s Headlines: A Federal Case over Parking Edition

Sorry to flick our own bicycle bell, but we certainly didn't get enough attention for David Meyer's big scoop on Friday that the Department of Justice — the federal one! — may sue the city if cops don't stop parking on the sidewalk.

All weekend long, we were thinking tout le monde would be following that story, especially given that it followed a report by the Department of Investigation — our local little one — that similarly concluded that the NYPD's practice of allowing and indeed encouraging illegal parking must stop.

And that report was followed by an NYPD handout story in the Post that claimed the police would finally do something about it (a story the NYPD has not officially confirmed).

That's a lot of news parked on that there sidewalk. But for now, the only coverage we saw was on NBC News 4. It's a pretty big story, and we'll be asking the mayor about it at his weekly Off-Topic Tuesday. Until then, our colleagues in the media should follow our story — though here's one reason why they may be pissed at me:

Today, I caught one of my very own press colleagues committing #criminalmischief with his NYPD-issued press plate. (Not to mention being a recidivist speeder!) For shame! pic.twitter.com/CD85hnJLa3 — Gersh Kuntzman (@GershKuntzman) April 18, 2024

In other news from the weekend: