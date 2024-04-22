NYPD
Monday’s Headlines: A Federal Case over Parking Edition
We're flicking our bicycle bell over a big scoop last week that no one picked up on...yet. Plus other news.
Hochul, Legislators Reach Toll Evasion Crackdown Deal
Higher fines for covering a plate and for not paying tolls are part of the budget deal inked on Saturday.
Behind the Scenes: How Gov. Hochul Got ‘Sammy’s Law’ Over the Finish Line
Opponents didn't want to put their name on a no vote for the life-saving measure.
SEE IT: How Much (Or How Little) Driving is Going on in America’s Top Metros
Check it out: The lowest-mileage region isn't the one you'd think.
Justice Dept., Citing Streetsblog Reporting, Threatens to Sue NYPD Over Cops’ Sidewalk Parking
The city is now facing a major civil rights suit from the Biden Administration if it doesn't eliminate illegal parking by cops and other city workers.