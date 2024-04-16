Tuesday’s Headlines: Biking with a Dutchman Edition

You really get a fresh perspective on city cycling when you do it with someone from Holland.

Our Streetfilms colleague Clarence Eckerson found that out the other day when he biked around Midtown with Mark Wagenbuur (aka Bicycle Dutch). Eckerson said he tried to show the Dutch master "some of the best stuff we have here," but Wagenbuur's assessment of our painted bike lanes and most of our quasi-protected crosstown lanes was just deadly:

"Drivers just ignore them like they are advisory lanes," he said. "It's terrible! I'm sorry!"

Watch the footage here — and write your Congressman!

