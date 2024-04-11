Thursday’s Headlines: Bike Lanes are Good for Business Edition

We'd like to start today's headlines with a great tweet that is worth watching. Sure, it's from Providence (where officials are turning revanchist on bike lanes), but the message is universal ("Waterfire" refers to a Providence tradition of setting fires in the river, which used to be completely buried under asphalt).

The man's testimony is a reminder that so many arguments against bike lanes — that they cause traffic, that they're unsafe, that no one uses them — are just ridiculous. But the most ridiculous argument — that bike infrastructure hurts business — has been debunked so many times, that it's distressing that a business owner had to waste time out of his business-y day to testify about the essential truth about bike lanes: they make roads more inviting, which in turn leads to more business.

In other news: