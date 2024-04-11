Skip to Content
Today's Headlines

Thursday’s Headlines: Bike Lanes are Good for Business Edition

A business owner testifies from the heart (and wallet). Plus other news.

12:02 AM EDT on April 11, 2024

We'd like to start today's headlines with a great tweet that is worth watching. Sure, it's from Providence (where officials are turning revanchist on bike lanes), but the message is universal ("Waterfire" refers to a Providence tradition of setting fires in the river, which used to be completely buried under asphalt).

The man's testimony is a reminder that so many arguments against bike lanes — that they cause traffic, that they're unsafe, that no one uses them — are just ridiculous. But the most ridiculous argument — that bike infrastructure hurts business — has been debunked so many times, that it's distressing that a business owner had to waste time out of his business-y day to testify about the essential truth about bike lanes: they make roads more inviting, which in turn leads to more business.

In other news:

  • Everyone knows there's a problem with people who cover or deface their plates (you're welcome), but no one can agree on what to do about it. (Gothamist)
  • The legendarily anti-congestion pricing New York Post has a point: This is a terrible time to raise NJ Transit fares.
  • The city got some more Biden bucks, this time for climate resiliency. (NYDN)
  • The mayor — and his perpetual sidekick Assembly Member Jenifer Rajkumar of Queens — cut a ribbon on a sidewalk package locker, part of a Department of Transportation program to reduce theft. (NYDN, Gothamist)
  • More copaganda from amNY.
  • Ferry ridership is up. (NYDN)
  • Car carnage in Gravesend. (NY Post, NYDN)
  • And, finally, from the culture desk, here's a book we can't wait to read:
Gersh Kuntzman@gershkuntzman

Gersh Kuntzman is editor in chief of Streetsblog NYC and Streetsblog USA. He also writes the Cycle of Rage column, which is archived here.

