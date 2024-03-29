Friday’s Headlines: Dog Is My Co-Pilot Edition

Everyone was freaking out yesterday about driverless cars, which the city revealed are going to be tested on our mean streets (NYDN, amNY).

Of course, Streetsblog readers have seen this coming for a long time. We've been covering the issue since 2021, so let's not pretend we're all shocked (shocked!) that there's gambling going on at Rick's.

Mayor Adams is right — driverless cars are coming, so we do have to prepare for them. But here's where Mayor Adams and his tech bros are wrong: Whether there's a driver or not, cars stink. Yes, driverless cars will eliminate the selfishness, recklessness, impatience, and inebriation that afflict so many human drivers (like this one), but the problem with cars isn't who's behind the wheel. The problem is the car itself.

Think about our world since we started bowing down to the demon wheel in the early part of the last century: We have whored our lungs and our children's lives. We have impoverished our public spaces. We have eviscerated our ears and dispirited our eyes. We have diverted billions from transit. We have become the world leaders in sprawl.

Driverless cars may — may — reduce some of the danger of cars, but not the domination of the car.

So count us as skeptics.

In other news: