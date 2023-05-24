Wednesday’s Headlines: ‘Sammy’s Law’ Momentum in Albany Edition

The effort to allow New York City to set speed limits below 25 miles per hour has a new backer — state Assembly Transportation Chair Bill Magnarelli (D-Syracuse), who endorsed the bill package known as “Sammy’s Law” during a meeting in Albany with members of Families for Safe Streets on Tuesday.

Thank you @BillMagnarelli for supporting Sammy's Law! pic.twitter.com/8RCrRxBceK — Families For Safe Streets (@NYC_SafeStreets) May 23, 2023

Magnarelli had previously said he would only support the legislation if the City Council passed a home rule message asking for its passage. The Council has yet to pass such a message, but last week the chair of its own Transportation Committee, Selvena Brooks-Powers (D-Queens), said she would vote in favor.

Gov. Hochul also gave a boost to the bill in a statement posted Tuesday on Twitter.

“Giving New York City the ability to lower its speed limit will prevent crashes and save lives,” she wrote.

In other news: