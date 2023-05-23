Tuesday’s Headlines: Pessimism and Optimism Edition

The big story yesterday was the 15-cent fare hike that came out of the monthly MTA committee day.

All the outlets — NYDN, NY Post, NY Times, amNY, Gothamist — dutifully covered that the base fare will rise to $2.90 by Labor Day — and that straphangers are livid.

But none of the media outlets added a key bit of context: The MTA, which before budget season was predicting a fiscal cliff (as in, “about to go off the …”) is now projecting a budget surplus by 2026, thanks to all that casino revenue that hasn’t materialized yet.

Our own Dave Colon pointed it all out in an epic Twitter thread:

Hell, this is projecting a $62 million SURPLUS in 2026 — Good Idea Dave (@DaveCoIon) May 22, 2023

In other news from one of the slowest Mondays on record: